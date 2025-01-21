Destiny responds to accusation of illegally sharing woman’s private images

Kick streamer Destiny has responded to an accusation that he shared indecent images of a woman that were then spread to others, claiming that he has done nothing wrong and will follow the legal process.

On January 20, content creator Pxie levied the accusation against Destiny, stating “On November 29, I learned that the streamer Destiny had non-consensually shared pornographic content of me online.”

She went on to claim that she is “at least the third person he has done this to,” adding that Destiny (real name Steven Bonell II) had “sent pornographic content of me to a random 19-year-old e-girl Discord kitten whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world.”

She alleged that this is his version of events, but she believes that it is “just as likely that he used her as a proxy to widely distribute this material, while claiming deniability.”

In the Substack post, she continued: “I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions.

“I have been told that a court case like this could potentially cost over tens of thousands of dollars. I am terrified … At the request of my friends, I have been encouraged to link my give send go regarding this case here, in hopes that we can raise enough for me to legally succeed.”

Pxie concluded, “Let me be clear: Destiny has violated federal law in his transgressions against me. He has violated my consent, and is directly responsible for the sexual abuse I have received. I am terrified.”

She also provided screenshots of messages allegedly from Destiny following the leak.







Destiny responds

Destiny posted his response to the r/Destiny subreddit on January 20.

He said: “Sometime in November, extremely sensitive and personal material of mine was leaked. This affected not only me but many people in my life. I want to be clear: the leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization. I never had an intention for any of these images to be published.”

He added that he hasn’t spoken out publicly because he is pursuing litigation against multiple parties and didn’t want to bring more attention to the situation, especially as one person involved had “expressed suicidal thoughts” regarding it.

He went on: “Since the leaks were first circulated, Pxie had stressed to me that keeping things out of the public eye was important to her. I’ve always said I would do my best not to confirm or publicize anything, and I kept my word.”

He also shared a number of screenshots with their communications, discussing the legal options of said content being leaked.









Destiny continued: “On December 11th, I received a message from a mutual acquaintance named Lauren Hayden, known online as ‘Lauren DeLaguna’ who has a legal background. Lauren has had a negative sentiment toward me after I rejected her romantic advances earlier in the year. I understand that she has organized the fundraiser to support Pxie’s lawsuit against me and assume that she has been counseling Pxie on how to proceed.

“That same day, I received a message from Pxie, where she suggested she would create a post about me that would go live after she committed suicide. This concerned me greatly. I genuinely believed that she was still in mental anguish following the leak weeks earlier. I responded in earnest, doing what I could to reassure her and letting her know that she had every right to pursue a legal course of action. At no stage did I try to convince her otherwise. This was a highly emotionally volatile time, and my main concern was her wellbeing.”

Destiny also claimed that after speaking with a mutual friend, he discovered Pxie had allegedly been struggling financially, so he offered her money – to which she apparently said that whatever price she would ask for would be “too high” and would only result in making her feel worse.

He continued: “Later in a conversation with [mutual friend] Straighterade, she told me that Pxie seemed to want me to cover her entire tuition for law school. Others told me that Pxie thought it would be appropriate for me to pay her anywhere from $500,000 to $1,000,000. At no point did Pxie make a specific or explicit request for financial compensation.”

He did, however, show texts allegedly from Pxie confirming that she wants Destiny to “punish himself” with a figure that would be “hard to recover.”

Article continues after ad





Destiny added: “Some of my most personal messages have gone out to the world because of what happened, including multiple incredibly explicit videos of mine, many of which have been forwarded to family members and colleagues. Information has come out which has irrevocably damaged my personal relationships. I flat out cannot believe that anyone would think I intentionally leaked this material to the public.”

He went on to deny ever asking Pxie to sign an NDA, and that if she does take legal action against him, he “will have to let the evidence and legal filings speak for themselves.”

This article will be updated if any more public statements are made by those involved.