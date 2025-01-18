Destiny investigates Pirate Software for faking Outer Wilds playthrough

Kick streamer Destiny added his voice to growing speculation that Pirate Software faked his Outer Wilds playthrough by looking up solutions for the puzzle-based game.

Destiny decided to take a deeper dive amid online speculation that Pirate Software faked his Outer Wilds and Animal Well playthroughs, looking through various clips shared on Reddit. “I am hate watching”, he stated as he dove into the meat of the matter.

Upon reviewing the clips, Destiny stated “There’s no way he would be this blatant about it though right? I mean he’s clearly looking at his phone right now. There’s no way he would go from that and just instantly solve it. Like he would at least try to fake solving it for another minute or two, right?”

Ultimately the streamer did not definitively say whether he believed the playthrough was faked or not, but compared the luck required to find certain solutions unprompted to Minecraft YouTuber Dream’s statistically improbable Minecraft luck that eventually led to him being exposed for cheating.

The speculation over the efficacy of his playthrough came hot on the heels of Pirate Software’s hardcore WoW drama, which ultimately saw him kicked from the OnlyFangs creator guild and quit hardcore WoW streaming.

The investigation came in response to Twitch streamer Atrioc’s speculation that Pirate may have also similarly faked his Animal Well playthrough.

Animal a little too Well?

On January 16, Atrioc began the speculation stating that he had watched and enjoyed Pirate Software’s Animal Well playthrough. However, upon reading a Reddit comment accusing Pirate Software of faking his Outer Wilds playthrough by looking up solutions, alarm bells rang in the streamer’s mind.

The streamer revisited the Animal Well playthrough, stating, “With that knowledge, it looked so much different to me.” Unsure, Atrioc encouraged knowledgeable Animal Well players to investigate the playthrough themselves.

“I want someone to check that actually knows the game better than me. I don’t want to go out on a limb, I’m not starting drama, but if that’s true that’s going to really annoy me,” he stated.

Reddit users agreed with Atrioc’s speculation, noting that the game’s puzzles rely on esoteric thinking or community problem-solving.

One user shared their skepticism, saying “I remember watching this when he was playing it and a few other chatters and I was like, ‘bro no way he just figured out something the ENTIRE Animal Well community to figure out just now.'” Indeed, the game’s design philosophy purposefully targeted collaborative problem-solving rather than the speedy solutions found by Pirate.

In an interview with thinkygames.com, Animal Well’s creator Billy Basso noted that some puzzles “aren’t exactly intended to be easily solvable by one person”. More than eight months after its initial release, Animal Well still has an active community looking for further secrets and speculating about the existence of a yet undiscovered “Fifth layer.”