Destiny breaks silence on intimate content allegations in return stream

Kick streamer Destiny has broken his silence amid allegations of illegally sharing private content of two women.

In January 2025, two women accused Destiny, real name Stephen Bonnell II, of sharing intimate content of them without their consent.

One of the victims, a streamer named ‘Pxie,’ claimed the Kick star had sent “content of me to a random 19-year-old e-girl Discord kitten whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world.”

Shortly after, ‘chaeiry,’ another streamer, claimed Destiny had shared an intimate audio recording of the two and ended up filing a police report.

Destiny has claimed that personal material of his was leaked and that he’d never intended on the content being published. On January 27, he returned to streaming, where he discussed the situation – or what he was allowed to – in greater detail.

Destiny urges viewers not to defend sharing private content

In his return broadcast, Bonnell II said he was “glad” to have inspired people to take the “litigation route” in regards to the allegations against him.

“However, unfortunately, that severely restricts what would be wise for me or what I am capable of saying publicly about anything,” the Kick streamer explained. “I do look forward to the continuation of and ideally the resolution of that process, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Destiny further urged his community not to ever defend sharing things without consent.

“Don’t be that guy. I only say that because some people were typing sh*t over the past week who are like, ‘Oh, this doesn’t matter. Who cares even if this did happen?’ That’s not cool, okay?”

Bonnell II went on to claim that several communities were “praying on his downfall” now that the accusations are public, reiterating that due to the legal proceedings, he’s limited in what he can actually say.

This response comes as yet another individual, this time ‘curiocactus,’ claimed that “private stuff/info was in fact sent to multiple [people] without me being aware or having ever consented,” adding that she can’t go into more detail.

“This is something that I have been handling legally and off the internet,” she explained.

We’ll have to wait and see how things unfold, but with the accusations now becoming going to court, it’s unlikely that the parties involved will be open about the situation going forward.