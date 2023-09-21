Delivery driver goes viral thanking favorite customers on last day of work

A delivery driver is going viral on TikTok after a woman’s doorbell camera recorded him giving her family a heartwarming thank-you message on his last day of work.

Delivery services are more popular than ever after the global health issue, and it’s no secret that being a delivery driver can be a challenging job.

Trying to make deliveries on time in hot weather and bumper-to-bumper traffic can be a tall order — but sometimes, customers can make drivers’ days by setting out bottles of water or even snacks.

That’s exactly what TikToker and mom ‘JoyNtheJourney’ does for her residential delivery drivers. In fact, the majority of her content is from her front doorbell camera, showing her front porch with a cooler full of snacks and drinks for hard working drivers on a hot summer’s day.

A delivery driver is taking social media by storm for his wholesome goodbye message to his favorite customer on his last day of work.

Delivery driver thanks favorite customer on last day of work in viral video

Joy’s TikTok videos have garnered millions of views, but her latest upload is taking social media by storm after a driver left her and her family a wholesome message.

In the video, uploaded on September 17, a delivery driver ran up to Joy’s porch and announced that, although he didn’t have any deliveries for her house, he did want to thank her for being one of his favorite customers on his route.

According to the driver, this was his very last day at work, saying that his company had fired his delivery service provider.

“Sorry, I ain’t got no package for y’all today, but it’s my last day,” he explained. “They fired my DPS. I had to come get some snacks. I appreciate y’all.”

“Y’all have been the best house I’ve worked with throughout this year,” he continued, reaching into the cooler to grab a few snacks. “So I’m saying, I hope y’all have a beautiful life …and hopefully one day we’ll meet again.”

“To our driver friend: We would love for you to continue to stop by even if you’re not on the clock,” Joy captioned the TikTok c;ip. “You’re welcome ANYTIME! We really appreciate everything. Message us if you get a chance so we can keep in touch!”

The driver’s message went viral on social media, racking up over 35 million views in just four days as commenters poured in with their well-wishes for the driver.

“I don’t know why, but this made me kind of sad!” one user wrote.

“The fact that he’d even thought to stop by,” another wrote. “He didn’t just come for the snacks, y’all meant something to him.”

“The ‘hopefully one day we’ll meet again’ hurt me a little,” yet another said.

This is just the latest delivery story to go viral online after a Domino’s driver popped off on a customer for ordering delivery when the pizzeria was right next to their house.