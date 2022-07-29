Delivery driver goes viral on TikTok eating customer’s McDonald’s order – but is it real?

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A Deliveroo driver appears to have been caught red-handed and exposed in a viral TikTok, after they were seen eating a customer’s McDonald’s order… But is it actually real?

Deliveroo is a takeaway food delivery service, which started in the United Kingdom and quickly grew across Europe.

It is similar to Uber Eats, DoorDash, and other services where drivers pick up orders of takeout foods or groceries, before carrying them to a person’s address for dropoff.

Well, apparently, this driver didn’t get the memo. Or, so it seems…

TikTok reveals McDonald’s delivery was eaten by driver

On July 24, TikTok user somalisafro posted a short video that first showed them walking towards a Deliveroo driver.

Sitting outside next to a car, they had a McDonald’s drink in their hand, sipping away, with a few other pieces of packaging on the floor around them.

“Hey, are you eating my food?” a voice said, and the response from the driver was just bizarre.

They ended the phone call, asked for an order number, realized it was the guy’s food, and started throwing bits and pieces of the meal at the TikToker.

“Oh, you f**king take too long…” they screamed, throwing the drink to the ground. “Look, finish it.”

Clearly annoyed by the time it had taken the customer to pick up the order outside, they called them a “disgusting b**ch” before telling them to order again.

It didn’t take long before users in the comments started to wonder if this could be a real exchange. There was something fishy about it.

Was it real?

The strange interaction ended with a few packets of sauce being thrown around, but luckily it was a prank – and nobody was actually affected.

In the comments, the TikTok creator said: “Hi, this is for entertainment purposes only. This video is a parody and a skit! Thanks!”

Many of the users in the replies were fully convinced, however. One said: “This looked so real.” Another added: “Why did I think this was real??”

It just goes to show how easy it can be to fool people with a viral clip. This one has racked up over 170,000 likes and is showing no signs of slowing down.