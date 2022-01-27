Deji’s girlfriend accused of making racist remarks in Twitch stream

British YouTuber Babadeji ‘Deji’ Olatunji’s girlfriend, Dounja ‘Dunjahh’ Akoudad, has been accused of making racist remarks in a Twitch stream.

Deji is a huge YouTuber in his own right, with over 10 million subscribers, but is often recognized as KSI’s younger brother, a mega-successful YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-music artist.

Deji has been with his girlfriend Dunjahh since around May 2019, having first met around nine years prior on Runescape.

While the pair haven’t exactly been a high-profile couple in the online influencer sphere, they’ve documented a lot of their relationship online, as well as having their own individual channels.

While Dunjahh’s Twitch channel isn’t a big one, she managed to draw a lot of attention during a stream with several others after making a comment during an argument, which has resulted in racism accusations being made against her.

During the argument, WesleyTW accuses her of having a “fat a*s nose,” after which she turns her head to the side to show her nose and question his remark.

She then said: “Fat a*s nose? You’re black. You’re literally black. What are you talking about, fat a*s nose,” bursting into laughter afterward.

Earlier in the stream, Wesley had also been berating her for making a comment that was “out of pocket.”

She responded simply saying “I’m sorry … I’m sorry that you’re black.”

Later, Dunjahh tried to argue that she was essentially fighting fire with fire, but viewers are frustrated and disgusted with the comments that were made.

Dunjahh posted a statement the morning after, saying “I said a terrible stereotypical remark which came across as very racist. I never intended to be racist, but that doesn’t mean that certain things can’t come across as racist.”

She added that she feels “really bad” and takes full accountability for her actions, explaining that she is “truly, truly sorry.”