Deji announces social media break after YouTubers vs TikTokers loss to Vinnie Hacker - Dexerto

YouTuber Deji has announced he’s going to be taking a break from social media to work on himself, following his loss to TikToker Vinnie Hacker at the Battle of the Platforms fight event.

Viewers couldn’t take their eyes off the action on June 12 when a series of popular YouTubers and TikTokers stepped into the ring to find out once and for all who the better platform is.

With the fights including Tayler Holder vs. Gib, and Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall, social media was in a frenzy, and there were plenty of wild and often unpredictable moments that made the night one to remember.

Advertisement

In a shock result, TikToker Vinnie Hacker took the win over YouTuber Deji, which turned out to be the only win for the TikTok side.

Here's the winning moment from TikToker Vinnie Hacker over YouTuber Deji! pic.twitter.com/aHlFLhgHh6 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2021

Since the fight, Deji has referred to himself as a “failure” on social media, with fellow competitors and other influencers, including older brother KSI, flocking to the tweet to send kind words to the YouTuber.

No you’re not deji. You got in that ring. That’s more than what many could ever do. Ultimately you’re an entertaining YouTuber, boxing or not. So don’t worry about this for real. ❤️ bro — LORD KSI (@KSI) June 13, 2021

On June 13, he uploaded a short video to his YouTube channel in which he addressed the fight from the previous night.

“I don’t want to talk too much because actions speak louder than words, and I know what I need to do,” he told viewers. “I’m gonna be taking a break from social media, and I’m just gonna be working on myself because that’s what I need to do.”

Advertisement

Expanding on the reason for the break, he explained that: “I need to work on my cardio, I need to work on just myself as a whole, because I do wanna box again.”

He also reassured went on to reassure those who are concerned about him. “Don’t worry about me,” he said, “I am all good, as you can see I’m all cheerful, I’m happy, this isn’t a facade. I’m living life, alright. I needed this. This is something that’s just gonna ultimately help me in the future.”

Related News

“I will be off social media for a while, and I just wanna say thank you for all those who supported me, all your nice words. All the people at the event, all the people on the internet, you guys are lovely, honestly.”

Advertisement

It’s not clear how long Deji will be gone from social media, but with his plans to improve on his boxing skills even further, fans will no doubt be excited to see him step into the ring again at some point.

You can see the full results of the Battle of the Platforms here.