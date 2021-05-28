Deadmau5 mocks social media influencers with Raid Shadow Legends troll - Dexerto

Electronic music virtuoso Joel Zimmerman, better known as Deadmau5, has dropped a short Instagram video mocking social media influencers, and he’s even sponsored by Raid Shadow Legends! Well, not really.

As the world’s electronic music scene continues to expand, there’s one name that never quite goes out of fashion: Deadmau5.

The Canadian artist has become somewhat of an icon. Sporting an oversized mouse head with a slightly ominous-looking grin, he’s done everything from snag a wealth of Grammys to appear in Psyonix’s soccer title, Rocket League.

This time, though, he’s not sporting that huge prosthetic animal head. Instead, he’s decided to become the social media influencer on the block. And he’s killing it.

Deadmau5 mocks social media influencers

Writing that he “caught a couple influencers in the wild,” the musician uploaded a video on May 28 that sees him seamlessly transform into the role of a social media icon.

Following the camerawoman’s direction, he first lifts one leg to show off his very impressive assets. From here, he drops the leg and looks to the sky, but maybe a little too high for his director’s liking.

From here, he strikes a somewhat T-Rex-inspired pose, looking straight into the camera to assert dominance, before gazing off into the distance and considering which tiny herbivore will become his next meal.

Deadmau5 X Raid Shadow Legends?

Deadmau5 has announced an astonishing new partnership in the hashtag-filled caption for this video to make matters even more believable.

Jokingly stating that the short clip was “brought to you by Raid Shadow Legends,” the Canadian is poking fun at the fact that the mobile title seems to partner with pretty much every single social media influencer.

Will he be their next choice for a sponsor? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, though, we hope to see more of social media star Deadmau5 working it for the camera.