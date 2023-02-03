D&D Beyond undergoing crashes only one week after major OGL 1.0a announcement

D&D Beyond is the game’s premier online character creator and campaign management system and it’s undergoing some major crashes only eight days after announcing OGL 1.0a is staying intact.

Wizards of the Coast temporarily closed the door on the uproar regarding the arrival of a new Open Game License for Dungeons & Dragons.

Fans fought back against the idea and the developers backed off of changing the current licensing agreement.

Throughout the debacle, the WoTC team announced that D&D Beyond would be the place where they draw feedback over any future changes but now the site has been suffering near-constant crashes since the night of February 2.

D&D Beyond suffers sustained crashing when accessing characters sheets

When attempting to access the site, things may hold up for a few minutes at a time, but players will inevitably be met with a backend error eventually, with the API seemingly at fault.

“Whoops! We rolled a 1 on our API check. We’re heading into town to visit the blacksmith for repairs. Try again after a Short Rest,” a warning from the site reads.

The brand’s Twitter account also acknowledged the problem. “We are aware of an ongoing issue with users accessing character sheets. The team is currently working on a solution for this issue, and we will be sure to update you once those issues have been resolved. Thank you very much for your patience!”

This is a big deal as Dungeons & Dragons has become an online phenomenon over the last five years.

Thousands of players rely on the site, not only to access their individual characters but also for the paid source materials (such as campaign settings and adventures) that are hosted on their accounts.

There’s no timetable for a fix at this time, but we will bring the latest updates as they become available.