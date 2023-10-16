DAZN CEO calls for Tommy Fury rematch after KSI “robbed”

DAZN’s CEO Joe Markowski is calling for KSI vs Tommy Fury rematch after the YouTube star was “robbed” of a win.

After a ton of anticipation, KSI and Tommy Fury finally went head-to-head on October 14. Going blow-for-blow for six full rounds, it was Fury who walked out on top in the end, taking the win by a majority decision — which was soon corrected to a unanimous decision.

However, it’s fair to say Fury hasn’t won the fight without controversy and backlash, with many believing it should’ve been KSI’s to take home.

Article continues after ad

The YouTube star will be appealing what he calls an “outrageous” decision, hoping for his first loss to be overturned. Meanwhile, fans have called the right “rigged” and a “robbery” to KSI — especially making note of Fury’s point deduction in the third round.

Article continues after ad

Among those hitting out also includes DAZN’s CEO Joe Markowski, who immediately after the fight was one of the first to claim KSI was “robbed” of the win. Not only that, the CEO is now calling for KSI to step into the ring with Fury again for a rematch.

Article continues after ad

DAZN CEO says KSI was “robbed” and should rematch Fury

After previously claiming in an Instagram story that the YouTube star was “robbed” after going six rounds with Tommy Fury, Markowski is now calling for a rematch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Doubling down on his prior comments, DAZN’s CEO urged KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, to appeal the fight’s outcome, before suggesting a rematch between the two internet stars.

Article continues after ad

“Stand by this. @KSI was robbed,” he said. “Appeal and rematch please @MamsTaylor.”

Now that the fight is done and dusted, it’s unclear what’s next for KSI and Tommy Fury, as both fighters look to be heading in different paths.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s fair to say fans are more pumped than ever to see KSI step in the ring with Jake Paul, who will soon be announcing his next opponent for a December fight.