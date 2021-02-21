Logo
David Dobrik shares dream of hosting late-night TV talk show

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:56

by Theo Salaun
david dobrik late night tv
Twitter, @DavidDobrik / Pexels, Monica

David Dobrik

David Dobrik, leader of the Vlog Squad, has shared his lifetime dream: to break into late-night television as the host of a celebrity-filled, potentially Jackass-styled talk show.

For many, late-night television is one of the cornerstones of American culture and entertainment. For Dobrik, who grew up enjoying such content before becoming one of the frontrunners of modern internet media himself, hosting a late-night show remains an omnipresent goal.

In the years before internet content began defining the cultural zeitgeist, late-night television was a pivotal force in the American entertainment industry. With hosts like Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and David Letterman acting as mouthpieces for popular culture, the role was deemed so unique and intriguing that it even became explored in critically acclaimed television parody The Larry Sanders Show.

Now, decades later, that role remains intriguing to Dobrik. As Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and others continue as mainstay hosts on TV, former icons like Letterman have shifted toward streaming services (in his case, Netflix). In an interview with Variety, Dobrik explains that he too wants to transcend media and pioneer modern-day late-night content.

Already comfortable interacting with celebrities, while earning the spotlight himself, Dobrik’s fit as a late-night host is easily imagined. So easily, in fact, that the Wall Street Journal called him “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” back in March 2020.

In his interview with Variety, he expressed just how true he hopes that premonition could be: “I’ve always wanted to be a late-night host — that’s my big dream.”

From hanging out with Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character to watching Chris Rock’s performance in Madagascar with Rock himself, it’s clear that the comfort around celebrity, and with pop culture, is there.

As for how Dobrik intends to get there? His new podcast, “Views,” is step one. Noting that the podcast offers him a chance to maintain his own studio, book his own guests and, above all else, practice hosting celebrities — Dobrik suggests that “Views” may be a path toward late-night hosting for content across television and digital media.

And that content may be a little weirder than Fallon and Kimmel’s current repertoire. Dobrik described his latest talk-show concept, which remains a work in progress, as “Jackass meets late-night.”

YouTuber Chris D’Elia returns to platform amid sexual misconduct claims

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:20

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Chris D'Elia

youtube

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Chris D’Elia has made a return to the platform eight months after news broke of sexual misconduct allegations being made against him by five women.

D’Elia, 40, announced his return in a ten-minute video entitled “It’s been awhile”, wherein he addressed some of the allegations made against him.

With two of the alleged victims being 17 and in high school at the time Chris, then 36, was communicating with them, he said in his video: “I know its been a while since you guys have heard from me. I put out a statement when the news broke saying that everything I had done had been legal and consensual and that was true, and I wanted that statement to speak for itself.”

He continued: “I wanted to talk immediately afterwards, post online and do my podcast business as usual but I thought that might not be the best thing.I thought the best thing would be to be with my family and take a long hard look at myself.”

Admitting that he “knows how it looks”, D’Elia emphasized in the video that he “stand[s] by the fact that all [his] relationships have been consensual and legal.”

He also revealed that he has a sex addiction, saying: “During this time away, I’ve seeked a lot of medical advice and therapy. I realized that sex controlled my life. It was my focus all the time. I had a problem.”

What allegations were made against Chris D’Elia?

Five women came forward in June 2020 to accuse D’Elia of sexual impropriety. Two of the alleged victims — Julia Holtzman and Simone Rossi — were 17 years old and in high school when D’Elia first begun initiating contact with them.

In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, Julia, Simone and three other women all alleged that D’Elia would begin by being initially flirty before conversations and situations quickly escalated.

One account described how, upon inviting two fans to his hotel room, he exposed himself to them in a bid to get them to sleep with them.

Another 19-year-old fan alleged that Chris said he would only meet her if she performed oral sex on one of his friends.

After the allegations came to light, D’Elia issued a statement to TMZ, wherein he said that he had “never knowingly pursued any underage women.”