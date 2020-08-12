David Dobrik reacts to rumors of Natalie dating Vlog Squad member

YouTube star David Dobrik and his assistant, Natalie, have long been at the center of a speculated romance in the eyes of fans — but now, the long-running rumors may have been put to rest.

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular personalities, boating over 18 million subscribers thanks to his chaotic and fast-paced vlogs (which, more often than not, include some sort of ridiculous prank or shenanigans).

However, Dobrik is nearly equally as well-known for his odd relationship with Natalie Mariduena, his close friend and assistant — and although they have confirmed they are not dating multiple times in the past, that hasn’t stopped fans from fabricating a covert romance between the two.

Now, an Instagram photo posted by Natalie could have thrown a monkey wrench in fans’ theories, showing the Vlog Squad member cuddling up on the beach with fellow YouTuber and former Viner Todd Smith during what seems to be an impromptu beach date.

While the Vlog Squad is known for getting cozy with one another, many viewers are speculating that the photo could signal a potential romance between Natalie and Todd — a possibility that isn’t too far-fetched, considering the humorous history Todd has of flirting with her.

Desperate to get to the bottom of the matter, Drama Alert’s KEEMSTAR reached out to Dobrik to confirm the potential relationship — but, unfortunately, it looks like the YouTube sensation knows just as much as the rest of us.

“I have no f**king clue hahaha,” Dobrik said of the issue in a reply to KEEMSTAR’s questioning. “I wish I knew, myself.”

Although David and Natalie have joked about sleeping together to egg fans on, it seems that things have gotten even more confusing between the two YouTubers.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for some confirmation from either Natalie or Todd — and considering the group’s history of keeping things under wraps or outright joking about the subject, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any solid updates from the squad any time soon.