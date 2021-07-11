David Dobrik reacts to Natalie Noel’s Sports Illustrated catwalk: “Oh my God”

YouTube star David Dobrik reacted to assistant Natalie Noel’s July 10 catwalk, a highly anticipated event after the central member of the Vlog Squad was added to the Sports Illustrated swimwear roster in March 2021.

The pair’s friendship was called into question earlier in 2021 after allegations surfaced of misconduct within the team. Natalie later addressed the controversy in an Instagram story posted March 23. Since then, the freshly scouted sportswear star has confirmed she’s still in touch with childhood friend David, and her relationship with fellow Vlog Squad star Toddy Smith remains intact.

Natalie’s addition to the roster earned the publication praise for diversity. The move prompted admiration from fans and editors alike. “You are so inspiring,” commented one fan. “Yes to this,” said another. “No filter, no edit… just pure beauty.”

Sports Illustrated editor MJ Day credited Natalie for her drive and graciousness. “Natalie is a phenomenon,” she said. “You immediately get why she has made such an impact on her legions of followers.”

Childhood friend David Dobrik was one of Natalie’s supporters during the Sports Illustrated Summer Runway Show. The swimwear exhibition was held July 10 at the Mondrian Hotel in Miami. During the video, David was heard to comment “Oh my God, that was Natalie!”

Natalie’s boyfriend Toddy Smith was also present at the runway, seemingly quashing breakup rumors. He made his appearance known on his Instagram story.

Natalie’s addition to the Sports Illustrated roster continues to make headlines, as people have been praising the publication’s inclusivity.