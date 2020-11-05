David Dobrik prank makes Jason Nash mock Drew Barrymore film to her face - Dexerto

David Dobrik is well known for giving away cars and cash, but something else that has made him super popular is the pranks he pulls on his friends — but this might be one of his biggest yet.

In the past, we’ve seen him surprise fans with Justin Bieber, with some of them critiquing his single Yummy before the star pops out to scare them, providing some hilarious results.

Channeling a similar energy, Dobrik went on the Drew Barrymore show to talk about his YouTube career and life outside of it, too, before planning to play a brilliant prank on good friend and comedian Jason Nash.

The two have never seen eye-to-eye on popular Drew Barrymore film 50 First Dates, which David says is a “top 10 film of all time,” an opinion that Nash thoroughly disputes.

Of course, David being who he is, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to drop his friend in it, and did so in brilliant fashion.

While sitting on set of The Drew Barrymore Show, with the actress right across from him, David made a video call to Jason saying he’s doing a “pop quiz” before firing off some quickfire questions, with 50 First Dates naturally cropping up.

Saying that it “doesn’t deserve to be called one of the 10 greatest movies of all time,” Nash goes on to say that he would put it in his list of “top 10 David idiot movies” — with Barrymore making her presence known immediately after, and Jason struggling to properly get his opinion out and try not to be too insulting of her work.

Finally, Jason simply exclaims “David, I can’t believe you’ve done this to me” before Drew makes light of it and says that they should “enjoy each other’s differences.”

To his credit, Nash didn’t back down when he realized that he was talking to Barrymore, saying that calling 50 First Dates a “top 10 movie of all time” would be a stretch, but she could definitely go on record agreeing with it if she would like to.

Needless to say, it was all in good faith and it’s unlikely anybody was upset, making the prank that much better.