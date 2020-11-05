 David Dobrik prank makes Jason Nash mock Drew Barrymore film to her face - Dexerto
David Dobrik prank makes Jason Nash mock Drew Barrymore film to her face

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:02 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 12:03

by Jacob Hale
Drew Barrymore Show David Dobrik Jason Nash
YouTube: The Drew Barrymore Show

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is well known for giving away cars and cash, but something else that has made him super popular is the pranks he pulls on his friends — but this might be one of his biggest yet.

In the past, we’ve seen him surprise fans with Justin Bieber, with some of them critiquing his single Yummy before the star pops out to scare them, providing some hilarious results.

Channeling a similar energy, Dobrik went on the Drew Barrymore show to talk about his YouTube career and life outside of it, too, before planning to play a brilliant prank on good friend and comedian Jason Nash.

The two have never seen eye-to-eye on popular Drew Barrymore film 50 First Dates, which David says is a “top 10 film of all time,” an opinion that Nash thoroughly disputes.

David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Instagram: jasonnash
Nash and Dobrik are best friends — which is exactly what makes pranks like these so funny.

Of course, David being who he is, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to drop his friend in it, and did so in brilliant fashion.

While sitting on set of The Drew Barrymore Show, with the actress right across from him, David made a video call to Jason saying he’s doing a “pop quiz” before firing off some quickfire questions, with 50 First Dates naturally cropping up.

Saying that it “doesn’t deserve to be called one of the 10 greatest movies of all time,” Nash goes on to say that he would put it in his list of “top 10 David idiot movies” — with Barrymore making her presence known immediately after, and Jason struggling to properly get his opinion out and try not to be too insulting of her work.

Finally, Jason simply exclaims “David, I can’t believe you’ve done this to me” before Drew makes light of it and says that they should “enjoy each other’s differences.”

To his credit, Nash didn’t back down when he realized that he was talking to Barrymore, saying that calling 50 First Dates a “top 10 movie of all time” would be a stretch, but she could definitely go on record agreeing with it if she would like to.

Needless to say, it was all in good faith and it’s unlikely anybody was upset, making the prank that much better.

Harry Jowsey accuses Julia Rose of cheating with Jake Paul

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:57

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Harry Jowsey/ Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

Netflix’s Harry Jowsey has exposed his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose for cheating on him with Jake Paul and admitted he wants to fight him.

Harry Jowsey is known for appearing on the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle and has since made a name for himself in the LA influencer scene, often seen hanging out with TikTokers from the Hype House and Sway House, and appearing on podcasts such as Impaulsive.

In the last few weeks, Harry was seen getting very close to Julia Rose, the ex-girlfriend of YouTuber Jake Paul. Julia is also a model, reality tv star, and is known as the World Series flasher after attending the 2019 World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and flashed to the camera.

She began dating Jake Paul officially in March, but the relationship was rocky from start to finish with a brief split just two weeks after confirming their status as a couple, and then a steamy reunion revealed in an explicit Instagram post. It was assumed that the pair had broken up after no more posts together since May.

Harry Jowsey Chase Hudson
Instagram: Harry Jowsey
Harry is often seen hanging out with members of the Hype House

She has since started dating Harry, but earlier this week she suddenly appeared on Jake Paul’s Instagram story.

In an interview with The Hollywood Fix, Harry revealed that Julia had been unfaithful to him. “Sh*t is crazy. That’s how I found out she is cheating on me. If she had to use me to get back with someone that she is happy around then that’s fine.”

He also revealed that Julia had even been talking about getting married. “She was saying she loved me and sh*t… she was trying to get married… it sucks that she had to use me in the process to get back with him.”

Harry said that he wouldn’t turn down a fight with the YouTuber, adding “I’ll box the f*** out of him.”

Jake Paul had some choice words for Harry after he was confronted about the situation by reporters from No Comment. He said, “I think he’s a little delusional….they weren’t dating, he thought that they were dating.”

He didn’t appear to feel threatened, confidently sending the message to Harry to “Just keep clout-chasing, buddy. That’s all you got going for you.”