David Dobrik calls new TV show his “dream job” instead of YouTube

David Dobrik called his new TV show, Discovering David Dobrik, his “dream job” and claimed he’s “stoked” to be able to do it, fuelling rumors that he might be quitting YouTube for good.

In September 2021, Dobrik announced that he was hosting a new travel show, Discovering David Dobrik, on Discovery+. At the time, it was something extra he did as a bonus alongside his main focus – YouTube vlogs.

However, Dobrik later revealed that he is considering quitting vlogging altogether and even claimed he hasn’t made money doing it in four years. It’s much less than the $275,000 per month he was making at its peak.

On January 18, he described his role on Discovering David Dobrik as his “dream job,” admitting that the crazy experiences he’s had doing it so far have won him over. It’s a stark contrast to how he’s talked about YouTube lately.

“I was very reluctant to do a TV show,” said Dobrik. “I’ve done TV shows before where I’ve had full-blown panic attacks asking myself why the f*** am I doing this? But this is the one show I’m so stoked that I did.”

He explained that he gets to have “crazy experiences.” This includes everything from $15,000 first-class flights to exotic food, exciting activities, and top-tier accommodation. “This is literally the dream job,” he laughed.

What’s more, he loves the fact that they let him use parts of it for his vlog too. “Some of it is on my camera as well. They use my footage. They let me use anything for the vlog, which is really cool. They’re really accommodating.”

The relevant topic begins at the 8:20 mark below.

Dobrik’s future on YouTube is still up in the air. However, the positive experience he’s had on his TV show so far could be enough to steer him away for good in the near future.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out. But Dobrik did say he wanted to “try something new,” and now, he might have found his niche.