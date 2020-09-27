David Dobrik gives bizarre car to YouTuber trading sand for a Tesla

TikToker and YouTuber Isaiah Photo has been on a mission to trade a worthless pot of sand item by item until he receives a Tesla (from Elon Musk himself), and YouTube star David Dobrik has helped him on his way by trading him a car, though it isn’t quite a Tesla.

A trend that has surged in popularity on TikTok in 2020 is the trading challenge. This sees somebody seeking to trade a mundane and functionally worthless item for progressively more and more expensive items until they end up with something insanely valuable, without having to spend a penny.

The trend has seen accounts become hugely popular as a result of the trend, with TikToker Demi Skipper set out to trade her way all the way up to a house with just a bobby pin. While she hasn’t achieved her ultimate goal just yet she’s made some insane trades and has scooped up 4.5 million followers in the process.

Isaiah Photo set out to do something similar in July, collecting a tiny pot of sand from the beach and listing it online to see if anyone was willing to trade with him. He was successful, swapping the sand for two wetsuits worth over $100 dollars, setting the ball well and truly rolling.

Having traded all the way up to a $4000 guitar, Isaiah wanted to enlist the help of a huge creator for his next swap, and set about advertising on a billboard to hopefully grab insanely popular YouTuber David Dobrik's attention.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZY6GATrYA4

The crazy plan worked and David agreed to swap Isaiah’s guitar for something, though initially, he didn’t reveal exactly what that was going to be.

As the hopeful swapper stood facing David, his latest item pulled up behind him; a customized Hollywood tour bus that David claims is worth up to $15,000.

Even bobby pin swapper Demi Skipper had something to say about the huge trade, saying "I'm not gonna lie, I'm impressed!" under David's video about the bizarre trade.

Spurred on by the success of his latest high profile encounter, Isaiah called upon the #sandtotesla viewers to flood Logan Paul’s comments to let him know about the crazy project. It may well be Logan who ends up with the Hollywood tour bus next.