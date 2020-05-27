David Dobrik gives $10,000 to fan for finding his lucky $1 bill

Earlier in May 2020, David Dobrik put a certain dollar bill out into circulation in Los Angeles, offering anybody who finds it a $10,000 reward – and now the winner has been found and paid.

On May 20, Dobrik posted a TikTok explaining that he was putting a dollar bill out into circulation and that he had written a secret message and his name on it. The deal was that whoever ended up with it and contacted him would win $10,000.

This wasn’t your typical scavenger hunt, with the note being handed to a cashier of some sort rather than left in a hiding place, making it impossible to know exactly where to go to get it.

It didn’t take long, though, for the bill to be found and Dobrik to be contacted, posting just six days later another TikTok of him dueting with a fan who had found it, confirming the secret message and that she was the winner.

Then, a few hours later, Dobrik uploaded to his Instagram story the moment where he traded the $1 bill back for the $10,000 check, with both parties looking delighted about the transaction.

He confirmed in the Instagram story that the winner, Hailey, had actually received the bill only a few hours after he posted the original TikTok, with her mom handing it to her as a graduation gift.

The luck is truly unbelievable, and that $10,000 could go to any manner of things. If you were missing Dobrik’s YouTube content recently, this will make for great viewing – and a reminder that if you’re not tuned into all of his social media accounts, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars.