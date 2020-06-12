David Dobrik confirms YouTube vlog return in Jimmy Fallon appearance

YouTube sensation David Dobrik has confirmed when he will be returning to making videos on the platform during his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

With most of the world currently in lockdown due to the ongoing global health crisis, many have found themselves unable to keep up with their usual daily antics.

This couldn’t ring more true for David Dobrik, whose YouTube vlogs are often based around himself and his friends hanging out around Los Angeles, meeting strangers and just generally being extremely sociable.

Advertisement

As a result, Dobrik has had to put his vlogs on the back burner for now and, at the time of writing, has uploaded just one video to his main channel since March 11.

This is something Jimmy Fallon brought up when interviewing Dobrik, and we got our first inkling yet of when he will be bringing the vlogs back.

Advertisement

While explaining how he hasn’t wanted to post “watered-down” versions of his vlog, Dobrik confirmed that he has set himself a timeline for when he will start posting again.

“I actually set a goal for myself,” he told Fallon. “There’s a bar down the street that we always go to and, once it’s reopened at full capacity, I will start making videos again.”

Read More: Logan Paul pleads with David Dobrik to return to YouTube

Fans of Dobrik’s will assume – and seemingly is confirmed later by Fallon himself – that the bar is Saddle Ranch, where he and his friends regularly hang out and is the backdrop for many of their videos.

(Timestamp 5:07)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsYWijpl4Js

Advertisement

This will be good news for Dobrik fans, who can at least now keep an eye out for when they should expect a notification to pop up from YouTube to say that he’s uploaded again.

That said, it’s not easy to predict when this is going to occur, so it could be a matter of days or a matter of months before we see David posting regularly once again.