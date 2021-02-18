David Dobrik clears up rumors that he “rejected” Madison Beer

YouTuber David Dobrik has cleared up the long-running joke that he “rejected” singer Madison Beer, after inviting her onto the VIEWS podcast, saying that they “just never dated.”

24-year-old David Dobrik is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTuber, boasting a subscriber base of over 18 million on his main channel alone.

However, he’s recently been turning his attention to other platforms and styles of content, having not uploaded on his main YouTube channel in 9 months. Instead, one of his primary forms of content is the VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, where they invite various guests on to talk about topical stories surrounding their lives and careers.

This time, David and Jason invited singer Madison Beer onto the podcast to talk about her upcoming album, but the conversation of course turning to the ongoing jokes about David supposedly ‘rejecting’ the star.

David has consistently been caught up in dating rumors with various female stars over the years, including Corinna Kopf, and even his own assistant Natalie, but the YouTuber revealed that the rumor about him ‘rejecting’ Madison is one that fans just won’t let go.

Madison brought up the rejection theory and told David to address it, saying, “I’m not even gonna speak, I’m gonna let him take the floor with this and just see where he goes.”

The YouTuber began to explain, “I was saying this to Jason before, I hate the whole rejection thing. Like I hate that people are like, ‘this is the girl who David rejected,'” adding that the better Madison looks in a photo, the more comments there are about the supposed rejection.

Topic starts at 9:50

After the singer claimed that David didn’t seem keen on the idea of them dating when Jason brought it up in a previous podcast, the YouTuber firmly denied this, saying, “I’ve always been like, down…”

When Madison asked him, “have you ever rejected me?” David replied with a firm, “no” followed by a questionable look to the camera. Shortly after he went on to say, “I never rejected you. We just never dated, that’s it. That’s the only story.”

While David seems to have put to bed the rumors that he ever rejected Madison, there’s a good chance that the jokes about the pair will continue in their Instagram comments — and a relationship could still be on the cards.