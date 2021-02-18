Logo
David Dobrik clears up rumors that he “rejected” Madison Beer

Published: 18/Feb/2021 11:51

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik and Madison Beer on the Views Podcast
YouTube: VIEWS

David Dobrik Madison Beer

YouTuber David Dobrik has cleared up the long-running joke that he “rejected” singer Madison Beer, after inviting her onto the VIEWS podcast, saying that they “just never dated.”

24-year-old David Dobrik is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTuber, boasting a subscriber base of over 18 million on his main channel alone.

However, he’s recently been turning his attention to other platforms and styles of content, having not uploaded on his main YouTube channel in 9 months. Instead, one of his primary forms of content is the VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, where they invite various guests on to talk about topical stories surrounding their lives and careers.

This time, David and Jason invited singer Madison Beer onto the podcast to talk about her upcoming album, but the conversation of course turning to the ongoing jokes about David supposedly ‘rejecting’ the star.

Madison Beer and David Dobrik in an Instagram picture
Instagram: daviddobrik
Many fans have hoped to see David and Madison together.

David has consistently been caught up in dating rumors with various female stars over the years, including Corinna Kopf, and even his own assistant Natalie, but the YouTuber revealed that the rumor about him ‘rejecting’ Madison is one that fans just won’t let go.

Madison brought up the rejection theory and told David to address it, saying, “I’m not even gonna speak, I’m gonna let him take the floor with this and just see where he goes.”

The YouTuber began to explain, “I was saying this to Jason before, I hate the whole rejection thing. Like I hate that people are like, ‘this is the girl who David rejected,'” adding that the better Madison looks in a photo, the more comments there are about the supposed rejection.

Topic starts at 9:50

After the singer claimed that David didn’t seem keen on the idea of them dating when Jason brought it up in a previous podcast, the YouTuber firmly denied this, saying, “I’ve always been like, down…”

When Madison asked him, “have you ever rejected me?” David replied with a firm, “no” followed by a questionable look to the camera. Shortly after he went on to say, “I never rejected you. We just never dated, that’s it. That’s the only story.”

While David seems to have put to bed the rumors that he ever rejected Madison, there’s a good chance that the jokes about the pair will continue in their Instagram comments — and a relationship could still be on the cards.

Marc D’Amelio hits back at accusations that family is “abusing” Charli

Published: 18/Feb/2021 5:18

by Brad Norton
The D'Amelio family
Instagram: marcdamelio / Instagram: charlidamelio

Chari D'Amelio

In yet another series of allegations against the D’Amelio family, various TikTok users accused Charli’s parents of physical abuse, yet Marc quickly responded to shut down these claims.

As one of the most popular families on the internet, the D’Amelio household is always under the spotlight. Everything the social media stars post online is scrutinized by tens of millions of fans from around the globe.

Naturally, controversy is bound to boil over from time to time. Following allegations from November, TikTok users have once again called out the D’Amelio family for abuse. While these original claims were shut down by Dixie, the latest accusations fixate on Charli.

“Look that’s Heidi’s hand,” a user shared while inspecting a February 2 upload on Marc’s account. In the background of his video, a feint movement can be seen in the background. This could essentially be anything, though fans quickly latched onto a theory that it was Heidi abusing her daughter.

@marcdamelioMy family and I love movie nights with our #LGCineBeam! We can watch shows from streaming apps on a big screen just like the theater #LGpartner @lgusa♬ original sound – Marc D’Amelio

“She is hitting Charli,” the TikTok user said. “Guys we need to save her, this is not a joke,” they added along with the hashtag ‘#SaveCharli.’

This allegation could have been easily ignored by the family, though Marc decided to shut it down once and for all. “Wrongfully accusing parents of abuse is serious,” he replied shortly after.

“You’re wasting time and resources that could be spent helping true victims of abuse.” Despite this clear-cut denial, hundreds of replies still swing in all directions as to what the truth actually is.

Without any additional evidence, there’s nothing to support these latest claims beyond a single video that zooms into the background of Marc’s TikTok. From a dog’s tail to a random shadow, it genuinely could be anything. Though Marc assured it had absolutely nothing to do with any form of abuse.

Both parents cop plenty of flak online from time to time with their daughters often having to step in. Dixie made it clear in November that her parents “do not” treat her poorly, despite community speculation.

For fans to be concerned is one thing, but it’s clear Marc wishes for baseless accusations to stop flooding their social media accounts.