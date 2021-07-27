David Dobrik angers fans by throwing house party and charging over $1000 for tickets

YouTuber David Dobrik has advertised tickets for a house party he is hosting ranging from $40 to $1500. The event will be hosted by Dobrik on July 30 but some people have already criticized the steep ticket prices.

The event appeared on ticket-selling platform Eventbrite and has quickly sold a number of admissions. All General Admission tickets are sold out with the exception of “Last call.”

But, if you’re still hoping to attend the event, be warned that the remaining tickets will cast between $100 and $1500. A First Floor or Second Floor Booth ticket both cost over $1000.

For both of these tickets, one can bring in up to 8 guests. On top of this, a bottle of vodka and two bottles of champagne are provided, as well as a private seating area.

Advertisement

Other benefits include a “dedicated server throughout the evening, express entry, and a chance to win 8 GA tickets to Saturday of Lollapalooza.”

Read more: YouTuber Hank Green responds as Ranboo fans compare him to Minecraft star

General Admission tickets allow access to the venue as well as the bar. Some questioned the price of the tickets online saying “who tf is gonna pay $1500 for a party.”

Dobrik has not appeared to promote the event yet on his social media with no posts on his Instagram stories or tweets. The tickets sold so far seem to have been generated purely by word of mouth.

Some of the criticism around the party has been due to Dobrik’s comeback in recent weeks. One person commented that “it’s so unfair that he gets to go back to normal and still have supporters after everything he’s done.”

Advertisement

David Dobrik’s controversial comeback

The party seems to be another event organized by Dobrik to attempt to repair the damage caused to his reputation after the publication of an Insider article in March 2021 and other controversies.

Dobrik was a founder of a group of YouTubers called the “Vlog Squad” and the article alleged that a former member, Durte Dom, had sexually assaulted a girl who was under the influence of alcohol.

The revelations led to a loss of subscribers for Dobrik as well as a loss of commercial partnerships. Other controversies include accusations of reckless behavior after Jeff Wittek had to undergo surgery following a near-fatal accident caused by Dobrik.

Advertisement

Another former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois also alleged he was assaulted during a prank and accused members of perpetuating stereotypes and doing Blackface.

Dobrik has resurfaced posting six videos between June 16 and July 20. He also appeared on Discovery during Shark Week and his close friend Natalie Marideuna defended him on the BFFs podcast.

However, not all fans have welcomed the return with one confronting Dobrik over the sexual assault allegations.