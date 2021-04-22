Dave Portnoy baffled by pizza review fan Dixie D’Amelio's “rookie score” - Dexerto

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was stunned after TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio claimed to be a fan of his famous Pizza Reviews – only to give out a rookie score.

Dave Portnoy’s ‘One Bite Pizza’ reviews are some of the most popular clips on the internet. In them, the Barstool boss visits pizzerias around the world and grades them.

The reviews have also seen countless guest stars reviewing slices alongside Portnoy. Some of the biggest names to join him include John Cena, Tucker Carlson, Jerry Springer, The Chainsmokers, PK Subban and now, Dixie D’Amelio.

For this video, Portnoy and D’Amelio got a slice from PIZZANISTA in Los Angeles.

In an interesting twist, Dave pointed out how the TikToker herself was a big fan of the reviews.

“You actually said you followed the pizza reviews before you blew up,” Portnoy stated, which got a nod from the influencer.

Unfortunately, D’Amelio may have exposed herself as a bit of a fake fan after taking a bite and giving the pizza a “rookie score” of 6 – a round number.

As anyone familiar with the One Bite reviews would tell you, Dave’s grades almost always include decimals. It’s not uncommon to see Dave give a pizza a score of, for example, 5.9 and will not round up to 6.

This means that a score of “six” isn’t the kind of grade a fan of the pizza reviews would give.

“It’s very basic doughy pizza, but good. It’s kind of like football style… I’m gonna go 7.1. I think it was pretty good stuff,” Portnoy said.

“Oh, you do decimals,” Dixie sighed after hearing his grade.

“That’s why it’s a rookie score,” he jeered. “And everyone who watches me is going to be like, ‘You sold us out.’ The TikTokers are rookie scorers.”

While the review may not be the most memorable one ever, hopefully Dixie can learn from this experience if she ever ends up coming back to review more pizza on the show.