Daughter wins Christmas by gifting dad NFL card he sold decades earlier

A daughter moved her dad to tears after gifting him with an NFL card he sold many years earlier to provide for their family.

Lindsey Moore surprised her dad this Christmas during their Secret Santa exchange between family.

Gifting him with the same NFL card he sold decades earlier to provide for his family, Moore’s dad was instantly moved to tears.

TikTokers have also reacted to the viral moment, sharing their own sentimental moments during Christmas.

Article continues after ad

Dad moved to tears as he opens same NFL card he sold 30 years earlier

Moore’s dad sold his Dan Marino NFL card 30 years ago to bring home extra cash to provide for him and his family.

Article continues after ad

Dan Marino, a former Miami Dolphins quarterback for 17 years, was one of Moore’s dad’s favorite players, making his player card one of his most prized possessions.

Moore, having remembered the moment her dad drove to the store when she was seven years old to sell the card, knew she wanted to not only give her dad the gift of the year but also let him know she knew how much it had meant to him 30 years ago.

Article continues after ad

Moore also wrote her dad a heartfelt card describing why she bought the card for him, saying, “Money was tight, so you were selling your most prized possession — at least what I viewed it as. I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I would do whatever necessary to ensure my future family never needed for anything.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She continued, “It was a lesson that has stuck with me since that moment and taught me the value of the greater good.”

Article continues after ad

The gift ended up moving her dad to tears as he got up to hug Moore for giving him what was probably the most thoughtful gift he’d ever received.

TikTokers were also looking for the tissues, as one commented, “When he started crying, I LOST IT.”

Others shared similar stories like, “As someone who has sold his prized Gretzky rookie to provide for his kids, I appreciate and respect this a lot.”

And, “In my 20’s I cried so hard selling my Dreamcast game collection to make ends meet the guy tried to talk me out of it. This is a lovely moment.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though it’s unknown how much Moore’s dad initially sold the card for, a Dan Marino player card is now worth nearly $5,000 on eBay.