Darianka Sanchez officially joins TikTok’s Hype House

After losing Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and Daisy Keech, and moving to a new pad in Los Angeles, the Hype House is once again growing.

Costa Rican Model Darianka Sanchez moved into the Hype House over the weekend and has since appeared in several social posts from the other house members.

The Hype House was founded during TikTok's initial rise by Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, and Daisy Keech, who gathered some of the platform’s top creators under one roof to collaborate together.

Who is Darianka Sanchez? New Hype House member

Sanchez currently has 1.1m followers on TikTok where she posts dancing and lip-sync videos. Sway House fans might recognize the creator for her regular appearances alongside Tiktokker Olivia Ponton who is allegedly dating Sway House member Kio Cyr. Many fans also believe Sanchez is currently dating Sway boy Nick Austin.

The announcement of Sanchez’s arrival had mixed reactions on Instagram. On the Hype House page, one fan had over 100 likes on a comment that said: ‘What who is she?’. On the Instagram account tiktokroom another fan responded: “The hype house lost its hype.”

But on Darianka’s post to her personal Instagram, she was swarmed with support from other famous creators, including Alex French, Brent Rivera, and fellow Hype House members wishing her welcome.

Darianka’s entry into the Hype House has led fans to speculate that more new members are on their way, including Taylor Holder.

She first appeared on the Hype House Instagram page over the weekend, posing alongside Chase Hudson and Taylor with the caption ‘new friends’.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement, Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson recently posted a TikTok captioned "New roomiez @nate_wyatt @itstaylerholder." One fan commented, "WAIT TAYLOR IS IN THE HYPE HOUSE NOW OMG YASS".

Indiana Massara is also among the rumored new member after she posted a montage of several famous creators and Hype House members to TikTok with the caption: "I’m about to live with some of these people...who do you think they are?"