Daniel Howell explains the reason behind his year-long YouTube hiatus - Dexerto

Daniel Howell explains the reason behind his year-long YouTube hiatus

Published: 5/Jan/2021 19:57

by Virginia Glaze
Dan & Phil are one of YouTube’s most popular duos and OG content creators — but while Phil has been fairly active on the platform, Dan mysteriously went quiet, only reappearing on the site after a year of radio silence.

British YouTube duo Daniel Howell & Phil Lester have garnered a massive fanbase ever since they began creating videos in 2006, hailed for their relatable sense of humor and long-lasting friendship.

Last year, Howell uploaded a video that quickly rose to the top of YouTube’s trending page, simply titled, “Basically, I’m Gay.”

The 45-minute long, soul-baring video featured a sit-down with Dan’s fans, where he discussed his sexual orientation and gave advice to those in his audience who may be discovering their own identities.

However, the YouTuber went quiet shortly thereafter and hadn’t uploaded or appeared in a video for an entire year until January 4, 2021, when he sat down beside Phil in a joint upload to discuss his whereabouts.

“As you know, I have clearly taken a break from regular YouTube uploads,” he explained. “This was an emotional and spiritual and personal growth journey that I chose to be on, that, you know… the gay video, everything else, I really felt like I hadn’t really had time to ask: ‘Who am I? What do I want? What am I doing? Why?’ And I’m in that period.”

That being said, it wasn’t as if Dan hadn’t planned to put out some projects last year; according to the YouTuber, “There were supposed to be a couple of things, and then 2020 happened.”

The chaos of 2020 and his own self-discovery weren’t the only reasons he’s been absent, though, with both he and Phil revealing they’ve been busy moving into a new home of their own design.

 

They don’t plan on doing a house tour anytime soon though, in an effort to protect their privacy — but it seems like their fans are sated enough after Dan finally made an appearance with Phil after an entire year relative inactivity.

Thus far, Dan has been met with an outpouring of support from his viewers, who can’t wait to see what this year has in store for him.

MrBeast’s manager explains how MrBeast Burger & restaurants were picked

Published: 5/Jan/2021 18:30

by Michael Gwilliam
MrBeast

Reed Duchscher, the manager for YouTuber superstar ‘MrBeast’, revealed some details regarding the inception of MrBeast Burger, how restaurant locations were chosen, and the future of the franchise.

MrBeast Burger took the internet by storm in December as the YouTuber’s chain emerged seemingly out of nowhere with 300 locations people could order from in the United States.

While fans still have to order off food delivery apps such as UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, or Postmates, there is a good chance that physical locations could be coming soon.

In an interview with Blake Robbins, Duchscher explained how the idea for MrBeast Burger came from, how the locations were picked, and ultimately why they opted to go with burgers.

According to Duchscher, MrBeast Burger was in the works for over a year and even though the global health crisis may make people think otherwise, the plan was originally never to open physical stores.

“Although now with the success, I think we will,” the manager hinted and noted that partnering with smaller restaurants was part of the plan.

On the topic of how the restaurant locations were chosen, Duchscher revealed that they looked at MrBeast’s YouTube channel to see what cities had the most watch-time and opted for the biggest ones.

From there, virtual dining concepts went out and partnered with existing restaurants in those areas. With 300 locations currently, the plan going forward in 2021 is to scale, but with that comes its own set of challenges.

Finally, when it came down to deciding what to serve, MrBeast wanted to do something simple and non-complex, which ruled out burritos or sushi.

“We wanted to make a simple product that other restaurants could easily make if they had the ingredients,” he explained. “So we ultimately decided on a burger.”

It will be very interesting to see what the future holds for the chain in the next few months and how the team decides to expand. Who knows – the next time you’re in the mood for a burger, maybe you could be pulling into the drive-thru of a true physical MrBeast Burger location.