Danganronpa cosplayer goes viral as TikTok goes wrong

A Danganronpa cosplay TikTok went viral when the performer accidentally drank the contents of her syringe prop.

TikTok star and Danganronpa cosplayer, April @suguha.cos, went viral for the wrong reasons when a stunt involving her syringe prop went wrong. April was cosplaying as Mikan Tsumik from the anime game series Danganronpa when her mishap took place.

Mikan Tsumiki is a student nurse in the Danganronpa series who’s often seen carrying an abnormally large syringe. At the start of her TikTok stunt, April places the syringe in her mouth but accidentally drinks the contents.

Surprised, April then utters a series of expletives before assuring her audience, “I didn’t mean to drink it. I was going to do something cool.” She then ends the TikTok video, presumably to try again.

Mikan Tsumiki TikTok goes viral

It’s unknown what April drank when she lifted the syringe to her lips, but she seemed more shocked than worried. This means we can rest assured that whatever she drank was harmless, and that April was just frustrated that she needed to start over, rather than she drank something unexpected.

The clip has gone crazy viral, being liked on TikTok over 1.3 million times. At the time of writing, it’s also attracted over 7000 comments and has been shared over 1200 times. April’s @suguha.cos TikTok account has over 87.6K followers and earned over two million likes since it’s been active.

What is Danganronpa?

April is no stranger to Danganronpa or Mikan Tsumiki cosplay, with many of her TikToks featuring the nurse.

Danganronpa involves a group of high school students that are forced to murder each other by an evil bear named Monokuma, which explains the blood splatter on April’s costume. Although, we don’t remember Mikan Tsumiki ever drinking the contents of her syringe in the games.