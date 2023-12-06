Dancing With the Stars fans furious winners couldn’t celebrate in finale

Dancing With the Stars season 32 aired its three-hour finale last night, but the show’s fans felt the ending was rushed.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 has come to an end. The finale made history as the first one to have five couples vying for the renamed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Competing in the finale were Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Disney star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, musician Jason Mraz and Danielle Karagach, and actress Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

Frontrunners Xochitl and Val took home the Mirrorball Trophy named after the DWTS judge, who passed away earlier this year. Despite the DWTS finale lasting three hours, Xochitl and Val’s celebration was cut short, which disappointed fans.

DWTS fans call out “bizarre” season 32 ending

The five couples made it to the DWTS season 32 finale due to the previous week’s shocking decision to not have an elimination. Because of this, the episode added another hour to showcase two dances per couple.

In a Reddit thread, fans discussed their disappointment about the finale not allowing time for Xochitl and Val to celebrate their victory on-camera.

“The ending was so bizarre. Last year’s finale, they end by saying see you for season 32. This year, they just ended without anything or giving the winners a chance to speak,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “no reason this finale was three hours yet the winner was announced in 30 seconds with the credits rolling.”

A different user complained, “what was the point of charli presenting the trophy if they were gonna cut 5 seconds after announcing the winner ???” referring to Charli D’Amelio’s appearance, who won DWTS season 31 with Mark Ballas.

Xochitl and Val worked hard all season, from the first episode to their final freestyle dance together. The finale ending abruptly didn’t give them the celebration they deserved, or a proper goodbye to a successful season.

Hopefully, DWTS season 33 will have a better conclusion to honor the contestants and pro dancers who participated.