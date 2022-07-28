Dana White reveals how Nate Diaz really feels about fighting Jake Paul

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

UFC President Dana White has shed new light on the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting against Jake Paul after rumors that the two were willing to duke it out.

Jake Paul has made a huge name for himself in the boxing scene, knocking out everyone he has fought including former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, and since, he’s continued to beef with past and present mixed martial artists.

Despite ‘The Problem Child’ being scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr in August, a lot of attention has been on who Jake would fight next with Jorge Masvidal, Michael Bisping and Nate Diaz being possible opponents.

While it may have seemed like Nate Diaz was interested in fighting Jake Paul, in a recent interview, Dana White revealed why that fight may not happen in boxing once the MMA star concludes his contract.

Jake Paul/Instagram/Andrius Petrucenia/Wikimedia Jake Paul and Dana White have been feuding for some time.

Dana White says Nate Diaz “would never” fight Jake Paul

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Dana was asked if Nate Diaz would be interested in fighting the YouTuber and revealed that he had a conversation with the UFC fighter about it in his office one day.

“I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Jake Paul],” the UFC boss said. “He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me.”

According to White, Diaz dismissed the possibility of duking it out with Paul by saying “That sh*t’s goofy.”

Yahoo says that Zach Rosenfield, a representative for Diaz, refused to comment on Jake, insisting that the fighter was focused on battling Khamzat Chimaev.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens after August 6 when Jake Paul faces off against Hasim Rahman Jr and who he ends up taking on after him. However, if Dana White’s comments are anything to go by, it won’t be Nate Diaz.