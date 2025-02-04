Dana White reveals biggest issue getting Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have discussed an MMA face-off, but have yet to make it happen — and Dana White just revealed why.

The world’s leading tech giants, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, were in talks to face each other in an MMA match at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, however, the plans fell through for various reasons.

The two billionaires first taunted each other in June 2023 about the possible fight when Zuckerberg’s plans to launch Threads were unveiled. Musk, a Meta competitor, then issued a tweet, saying he was “up for a cage match if he is.”

While Zuckerberg quickly urged Musk to “send the location,” the conversation about their MMA fight slowly dwindled until July 2024 when Musk reignited the discussion, saying he’d “fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules.”

Months later, their MMA bout still hasn’t been scheduled, and UFC CEO Dana White just revealed why.

While talking with Tucker Carlson on his podcast, White explained why the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg never happened.

Dana White says Musk vs Zuckerberg would have happened for “the right number”

“The whole Elon versus Mark Zuckerbug fight thing… that was real, and I was in the middle of it. I had a blast doing the negotiations with that thing,” White said. “Talking to Elon for an hour every night, talking to Mark for an hour every night.”

However, when it came time to narrow down the rules of the fight, an agreement seemingly could not be made. “What weight class, this that, what could you do, what couldn’t you do,” he detailed.

White added that he had conference calls with representatives from the Colosseum to set up the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight “for the right number,” but the plans “eventually started to fall apart.”

Plenty of big names would even like to see the two face off. YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul previously suggested Musk and Zuckerberg fight for $100M, with all proceeds donated to charity. However, nothing has been set in stone.

