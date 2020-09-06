Dakotaz thanks Twitch community after sharing very personal update

Twitch superstar Brett 'Dakotaz' Hoffman has revealed his achievement of 52 days sober, alongside an emotional video thanking the community, his fans, and fellow streamers for their support.

After explaining that his break up three years ago had seriously affected him, and still does, Dakotaz opened his heart to fans, saying it was like "being inside a gold mine and watching it collapse from the inside."

He was previously living in France, and says that many of his possessions are still there, from his time in that relationship. His recent struggle with sobriety has also impacted his streams, something he apologized for.

i went through a really bad break up few years ago and i was together with that person for 8 years.



it’s felt like 10 years have passed.



i would compare it to being inside a gold mine and watching it collapse from the inside.



all my stuff is still in france to this day. — dakotaz (@dakotaz) September 5, 2020

"I am officially 52 days sober," Hoffman announced on Twitter on September 6. "I'm sorry to my stream for disappearing so much mid streams and puking a ton. I was silently fighting something and doing my best to hide it from EVERYONE.

"I'm back on cam and feeling stronger than ever." His message received an outpouring of support, not only from his fans, but also from fellow streamers, including Jessica Blevins, TimTheTatman, and NICKMERCS, just to name a few.

In response to the support, Dakotaz posted a short video explaining more about his recent struggles, and how "the internet had made him happy" today.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how nice people were," he says, "I don't know why. There is so much kindness in this world, but sometimes you can forget when you go around on Twitter, or on the internet, that kindness doesn't exist anymore, because people are so focused on tearing people down.

"It meant a lot to me to see that, and other creators too, I hope you guys have a good night. We have good days and we have bad days. Today was a bad day for me, but the internet was there for me, somehow."

Dakotaz is behind one of the biggest channels on Twitch, with over 4.6 million followers on the platform. He rose to stardom mainly in Fortnite, which is still one of his main games, among other titles. He has still been streaming almost daily in recent weeks, but fans may have noticed a change in him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call free and confidential helpline SAMHSA (USA) on 1-800-662-4357 or FRANK Drugs helpline (UK) on 0300 123 6600.