Daequan's first tweet after 6-month hiatus sparks hope for Twitch return - Dexerto

Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco has broken his six-month social media silence in time for Thanksgiving. While the tweet was short and sweet, it has given fans of the former TSM Fortnite star hope for a potential return to Twitch.

Daequan has practically disappeared from the public eye in 2020. He vowed that he’d try to return to Twitch by January 2020 after taking time off to focus on his health, but hasn’t made an appearance on the platform since December 2019.

On top of that, he’s gone quiet on socials, not posting anything since March. While he has moved in with long-time friend and former duo Hamlinz in the meantime, there wasn’t any indication he was coming back to streaming.

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

However, Daequan has finally broken his silence to give thanks to his fans on Thanksgiving, and tell everyone that he is getting along just fine.

“Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful,” the short message red, with a selfie of the streamer.

Read more: AOC confirms Twitch return in Among Us stream with Hasan

The tweet has gone viral, with over 100,000 fans liking the tweet, and many of his contemporaries sending him messages of support, including TimtheTatman, NICKMERCS, and Classify.

Daequan’s eight-word return has also managed to spark hope in his fanbase of a potential return to streaming. No matter whether it’s Fortnite, or a new game that’s come out in his absence like Valorant, Daequan’s fans are itching to see him back on the platform.

There is potential for a return. Hamlinz has been a bit more active on social media, and Tfue even tried to get him to turn on the stream ⁠— even if just for a day.

No matter what though, Daequan is taking things at his own pace. He’s still on that journey to better health, and will return in his own time when he believes it’s right.

Fans of Daequan will be hoping it’s not another six months until we hear from the TSM Fortnite star again, but only time will tell if he actually commits to returning to streaming.