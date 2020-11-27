 Daequan's first tweet after 6-month hiatus sparks hope for Twitch return - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Daequan’s first tweet after 6-month hiatus sparks hope for Twitch return

Published: 27/Nov/2020 5:39

by Andrew Amos
Daequan in TSM shirt
Twitter: Daequan

Share

Daequan tsm

Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco has broken his six-month social media silence in time for Thanksgiving. While the tweet was short and sweet, it has given fans of the former TSM Fortnite star hope for a potential return to Twitch.

Daequan has practically disappeared from the public eye in 2020. He vowed that he’d try to return to Twitch by January 2020 after taking time off to focus on his health, but hasn’t made an appearance on the platform since December 2019.

On top of that, he’s gone quiet on socials, not posting anything since March. While he has moved in with long-time friend and former duo Hamlinz in the meantime, there wasn’t any indication he was coming back to streaming.

However, Daequan has finally broken his silence to give thanks to his fans on Thanksgiving, and tell everyone that he is getting along just fine.

“Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful,” the short message red, with a selfie of the streamer.

The tweet has gone viral, with over 100,000 fans liking the tweet, and many of his contemporaries sending him messages of support, including TimtheTatman, NICKMERCS, and Classify.

Daequan’s eight-word return has also managed to spark hope in his fanbase of a potential return to streaming. No matter whether it’s Fortnite, or a new game that’s come out in his absence like Valorant, Daequan’s fans are itching to see him back on the platform.

There is potential for a return. Hamlinz has been a bit more active on social media, and Tfue even tried to get him to turn on the stream ⁠— even if just for a day.

No matter what though, Daequan is taking things at his own pace. He’s still on that journey to better health, and will return in his own time when he believes it’s right.

Fans of Daequan will be hoping it’s not another six months until we hear from the TSM Fortnite star again, but only time will tell if he actually commits to returning to streaming.

Entertainment

AOC confirms Twitch return in Among Us stream with Hasan: how to watch

Published: 27/Nov/2020 2:45 Updated: 27/Nov/2020 2:55

by Brad Norton
AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez smiling next to Twitch logo.
CNN / Twitch

Share

AoC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke records with her debut Twitch stream as she laughed and bumbled her way through Among Us and the internet couldn’t get enough. Now, she’s all set to do it once again with some massive names joining up for the big return.

It wasn’t the biggest individual stream Twitch has ever seen ⁠— that honor remains with Ninja and Drake ⁠— but Ocasio-Cortez, fondly nicknamed AOC, came awfully close when she went live on Oct. 28 for more than 439k eager viewers.

The huge stream, backed by AOC’s desire to “sell the vote” to gamers, scribed the US representative into Twitch’s history books. It also left the internet hungry for more ⁠— AOC’s bubbly personality and funny wit had endeared her to millions.

For weeks eager viewers were left pondering when she’d make her return. Now, we finally have a solid date locked in and even know some of the names she’ll be streaming with. Here’s everything you need to know about AOC’s upcoming return to Twitch.

AOC playing Among Us on Twitch.
Twitch: AOC
AOC has confirmed when she’ll be back on Twitch.

AOC confirms second Twitch stream

The internet at large has been baying for AOC to hit that “go live” button again sooner rather than later. Now her electoral race is won and her sights can shift back over to Twitch.

Despite some earlier teases, it’s been just over a month since the first historic broadcast, but now we have a date for the next one. AOC will be going live on Twitch on Friday, November 27 at 4 PM PT | 7PM EST.

Last time, Ocasio-Cortez streamed mid-week, on a Tuesday and the spectacle ran for just a few hours. Expect a similar duration this time around given the late evening start time.

What will AOC play? League, Among Us, Fall Guys

AOC hasn’t yet branched out to anything other than some Among Us gameplay. It’s a casual experience that anyone can jump into, so it removes any busywork from her broadcasts.

Last time she paired up with fellow US rep Ilhan Omar, Pokimane, and more on InnerSloth’s smash-hit. It appears that she’ll be doing much the same this time around, but with a few fresh faces.

Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh will be getting into the mix, as will popular Twitch streamers Hasan and Northernlion.

However, the New York politician could also try her hand at League of Legends on-stream down the line. Pokimane said she would “be here anytime [AOC] needed,” to which Ocasio-Cortez suggested LoL.

“League duo bot?! Except I haven’t played in months, I’m gonna be real bad,” AOC joked on Twitter in reply to Pokimane. “Maybe Among Us again, for a bit.”

A League of Legends stream certainly makes sense; Pokimane first made her name on LoL, and AOC is a self-confessed League lover, though she says she’s not played it “a whole lot.”

She must have played a bit at least, though, because on Nov. 14 ⁠— a month after revealing she was Bronze V ⁠— she shared on Instagram she had been promoted to Silver IV, one whole ranked tier higher. That’s some serious grinding!

The 31-year-old mainly plays Sona, Janna, Lux, and Morgana, and is “working on Lulu” to add to her champ pool; Pokimane will have to play ADC if they duo queue. Perhaps with her second stream now locked in, a special LoL broadcast could be right around the corner as well.

AOC's second Twitch stream could be another record-breaking broadcast.
YouTube: RuPauls
AOC’s second Twitch stream could be another record-breaking broadcast.

If you want to join the 740,000+ fans who have already followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch, head to her profile: you’ll be alerted when she’s live.