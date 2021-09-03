Daequan suffers serious injury after attempting Ninja Warrior challenge

A little more than a week after his emphatic return to the internet, Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco tore his ACL while taking on the American Ninja Warrior Training Course in a YouTube video.

After being absent from Twitch, YouTube, and social media for almost two years, Daequan re-emerged on the internet and officially joined NRG along with Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin, who had also been taking some time off.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, they also formed a multi-million dollar content house filled with their closest friends called Thoom House.

But their first official YouTube video, which involved having a crack at the American Ninja Warrior Training Course, was marred after Daequan fell and tore his ACL.

Advertisement

“I tore my ACL making this video so go watch it. First official content video Thoom House Ninja Warrior,” he said. In the video, he also explains how it happened, describing the act of falling and twisting his knee in the process.

He assured fans that he was okay in a follow-up tweet and offered advice to anyone who suffers the same injury. “If you ever tear your ACL and you’re trying to be a sports player or something, don’t play on it. Get an MRI and treatment, or it’ll f**k you up worse later.”

I tore my acl making this video so go watch it 🙃

First official content video ThoomHouse Ninja Warrior: https://t.co/X0rlCujqpF pic.twitter.com/VsAlH0SiW7 — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) September 2, 2021

ACL injuries are serious and could take six months following surgery to completely heal. So, it could compromise his return in terms of the kind of content he’s able to put out. That means he’ll need to spend a lot of time relaxing.

Advertisement

However, the good news is that it shouldn’t get in the way of any gaming content. In fact, it might mean he’ll be grinding out games; if there was a silver lining to his situation, it would be that.