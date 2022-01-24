Daequan finally breaks silence on NRG house’s shock collapse: “I blame myself”

Daequan Loco has returned to Twitch after an unplanned 113-day hiatus from the streaming platform to reveal what actually happened to the content house he and Hamlinz founded alongside NRG Esports late last year.

Loco, 27, has become renowned for his long stints away from streaming and the public eye after building an immense following in Fortnite between 2018 and 2019.

The streamer ⁠— and co-star Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin ⁠— all but disappeared in early 2020, leaving behind millions of Twitch followers and a legion of loyal Fortnite fans, before a surprise return late last year with a new project; the “Thoom House,” founded by NRG and the duo.

Just weeks later, however, the duo vanished again.

Now, more than three months after the new Thoom house disappeared, Daequan has returned to Twitch to set the record straight on what really went wrong.

According to the 27-year-old streaming star, there was one thing that brought the Thoom house and all the duo’s grand plans to their knees ⁠— internet issues.

“We got the house, they said the internet was all good, it’s a lovely place, whatever whatever. Long story short, we get there, it’s not that,” Daequan revealed. “We did not have fibre at all, it was DSL? So the internet was [broken]. There’s things in there I had not seen in like fifteen years.”

More issues began to pop up in the house too, including broken air conditioners, dodgy phone connections, and a built-in shower that “wouldn’t run hot, ever.”

Daequan added he had “no beef” with NRG or anyone from the Californian esports organization, though he did go on to admit he’s still not sure whether he’s still signed to their brand or is a free agent again.

“I have nothing bad to say about them bro, they were dope,” he said. “All the people I met through the org, they were cool, they were eager to get sh*t going as much as we were. The saddest thing for me is that everything didn’t work out. It was unfortunate bro, just so sad, everyone wanted it to work there.”

“It was so stressful, for everyone,” the star added.

“I blame myself. I will always blame myself, because if I blame other people, then that’s wrong. Look at League of Legends. If I’m gold and I blame my teammates 24/7 I’m going to be gold forever bro!

“When you lose, you have to figure out what went wrong. With this thing, we’re doing the same thing, figuring out what we do differently. We’ll be more hands on.”

Daequan now returns to a Twitch following of more than four million fans, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting the 27-year-old’s proper return since 2020.

That long-awaited time is now, Loco has declared.

“It feels good to be back,” he said in his January 24 stream. “Look, I’ve learned I’m really dogsh*t at communicating, and that is one thing I am 1000% going to work on. I am going to make a genuine effort [to communicate] with you guys. I’m talking Twitter, Instagram, and talking about what I’m doing.

“Right now I’m focusing on getting everything back to how it was. I want to stream, make YouTube videos. Get back into that groove, make it my routine again.”