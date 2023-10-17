Dad praised for “genius” idea to drive daughter to school in golf cart

A father came up with a clever way to drop his daughter off at school to skip the long lines.

Whether dropped off at school by the bus or by a parent, the process can be mundane, slow, and sometimes embarrassing.

However, one father found a way to make the morning drop-offs a bit more fun and especially quicker, as he now uses a golf cart to escort his daughter to school.

After posting to TikTok his ingenious hack, Ryan, the father, has been praised by plenty of people for outsmarting the system.

TikTok: melissabeeler2 TikTokers share that driving golf carts on the sidewalk to school is common in some areas, as some places have separate lines for cars and golf carts.

Dad drives golf cart on sidewalk and saves time dropping daughter off at school

TikToker Ryan and his wife Melissa have a following of over 331K on the social media platform. The duo often share comical clips of their marriage and parenting methods.

One of their latest videos, however, was all about Ryan and his genius parenting hack.

To avoid the long lines when dropping off his daughter at school, Ryan came up with using a golf cart. By doing so, he was able to drive on the sidewalk from his home all the way to the school.

His wife Melissa can even be heard in the video joking about Ryan arriving back home after only “60 seconds.”

After viewers saw Ryan’s creative parenting hack, many people took to the comments to praise the father for his idea, saying, “I was literally cracking up the other morning watching him happily drive up the sidewalk. Genius!!!”

As well as, “As a dad that hates drop-offs… this is a fantastic idea, lol.”

Another viewer also said that they have a golf cart and a car line at their child’s school. While another jokingly applauded Ryan, saying, “Work smarter, not harder.”

Ryan’s wife Melissa also commented back to one viewer saying that he has plans to decorate the golf cart with “Halloween inflatables.” She then made light of what the reactions may be when he does so, saying, “Can’t wait to see the scene that causes.”

Melissa also noted that it was the first time Ryan had dropped their daughter off in a golf cart. Not only that, but it was the first time in the “history of the school.”

