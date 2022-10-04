Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 – Everything we know so far

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has landed on Netflix and fans of the franchise are clamoring for a follow-up to the initial 10 episodes, but will there be a Season 2?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated show that takes viewers on a ride through Night City from the perspective of a boy who is desperate to survive its dangerous streets.

When things start to become bleak, he chooses to embrace the life of a Cyberpunk (also known as an Edgerunner) in order to stay alive. The journey takes all kinds of twists and turns, and while it’s still early, it may even be influencing more people to check out the much maligned game that its based on.

Will there be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2?

After looking at all of the surrounding factors, it’s unlikely that a follow-up season is on the way.

Not only would the series’ ending make it difficult to piece a continuing story together, but before release, the show was advertised as a standalone project that didn’t require any knowledge of the game to enjoy.

While this doesn’t immediately disqualify it from sequel contention, it was also developed by Studio Trigger, which has quite the reputation for only producing one season of some of their most successful shows.

The good news is that Trigger has returned to various projects in other forms, like film-length productions, so the dream of more Edgerunners content isn’t completely dead.

However, it’s not all bad news, as CD Projekt Red has announced that the sequel to the 2020 game is in development and will continue to build on the existing universe.