Customers outraged after coffee shop bans pooping in bathroom

A coffee shop in NYC has sparked outrage as their bathroom is covered with signs warning customers against pooping.

Twitter/X user Mayor (wedge_shaped) shared photos from a coffee shop in Williamsburg that’s bombarded with signs on the bathroom walls and door to warn backed-up customers.

Most of the signs show an image of a pile of feces with a red STOP animation crossing it out and reading: “NO! POOP! Again, someone left a mess. It’s expensive to clean and fix.”

One sign features a colorized turd with a “no” symbol through it, while a printout near the bathroom shows Uncle Sam with a message over his hat that states: “No Sh*tting.”

The large sign hanging over the toilet reads: “NO POOP! NO! TO EVERYTHING! EXCEPT FOR TINKLE AND SMALL AMOUNTS OF OUR TOILET PAPER.

“The pipes can’t handle it. The last time someone dropped, it clogged the pipes. CAUSED DAMAGE, and a lot of MONEY and time to get it fixed.”

Mayor’s post quickly went viral, racking up over 6.3 million views. Many users couldn’t believe the coffee shop was shaming its customers into holding their business.

“Wth a place that sells coffee but you’re NOT allowed to poop is diabolical,” one critic wrote. “No pooping at a coffee shop? This feels like entrapment,” another said. “It’s coffee. It makes people poop,” a third added.

According to the New York Post, the coffee shop is Social House Cafe. Its co-owner, William Somerville, stated that the signs were made to discourage people from flushing tampons and other disposable products down their old pipes.

He added that toilet repairs cost the business more than $10,000 last year alone. However, since putting the signs up, “it’s helped with people not putting things in the toilet that weren’t supposed to be in it.”