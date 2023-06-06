Customers battle in viral grocery store brawl as mom hands off baby to join fight

An insane grocery store fight featuring numerous shoppers hammering away at each other is going viral across social media.

Internet fights have taken the world by storm, and this latest encounter at a grocery store in Australia is no different, with countless shoppers throwing bombs down under.

The video, posted by News9 Sydney, features shoppers at a Tamworth Woolworths fighting in aisles, throwing each other into food products, and even trading dance partners.

Over the years we’ve seen many brawls in gas stations and restaurants, but they’ve never involved babies. Well, in this case, a mother was so eager to join the mayhem she resorted to handing her baby off.

Shoppers come to blows in grocery store brawl

The video, like many of these fight clips, begins with two women already going at it while a crowd of customers gathers to watch the smackdown.

After a man tries to get involved, another guy storms in and knocks him out of the way. This seems to upset a woman in black, as she then proceeds to carry her baby over to another spectator to hand it off before running into the rumble.

From there, all hell breaks loose. The woman in the black dress starts attacking another guy, while multiple shoppers all start hitting each other.

The man from before, who prevented the other male from intervening, gets smashed into a display of Sprite before knocking someone down and landing some punches.

Eventually, the store staff step in and separate the unhappy shoppers – and it seems like the employees are even getting some benefits for handling the situation.

“We’re offering team members who witnessed it access to counseling services, and we continue to assist police with their inquiries,” Woolworths spokesperson said.

This is just the latest viral fight to take over the net after a so-called “battle royale” that took place in a parking lot drew eyes from all over social media.