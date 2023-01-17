Customer floored after mistakenly receiving email for year of free Chipotle

A Chipotle customer was left stunned after thinking they’d received a free year of food from the restaurant chain — only to discover that the reward had been sent by mistake.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of the more prominent ‘fast-casual’ restaurant chains in the United States, boasting options like burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and more that can be custom-made to order.

While the chain is a big favorite for some, one customer got the surprise of a lifetime when she received an email saying she’d won an entire year’s worth of free Chipotle.

TikTok user Shae Williams couldn’t believe her luck after getting the email — but her joy was short-lived. In a viral video, Williams showed off the email she’d gotten in her inbox, which claimed she’d “yes, really” won a free year of food.

Woman receives year’s worth of free Chipotle “in error”

Unfortunately, the offer was rescinded shortly thereafter. Williams shared a screen recording of another email she got that said she’d received the initial offer “in error.”

“You may have received an email from us earlier today,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, our service provider sent this in error.”

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment, and are giving you a free entrée to brighten your day,” the statement continues. “Your free reward has been dropped into your Rewards wallet. Thanks for being part of our community.”

Despite the consolation reward, Williams was left frustrated with the whole situation. “I’m screaming, crying, and throwing up right now,” she captioned the video.

“Chipotle, I need y’all to BFFR,” she said in the clip. “Why did I get this email saying that I won free Chipotle for a year, and then all of the sudden I get another email saying, ‘Oh, no, that’s okay, nevermind. We sent that in error.”

Viewers were quick to commiserate with her in the comments section. “They were grimy for that,” one user wrote.

“UMMMM I HOPE THIS BLOWS UP AND YOU GET IT! That’s bs!” another said.

Williams claims that the email felt like a low blow, as it appeared in her inbox the day after her birthday — making her think the initial message was actually a present from the company.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the TikToker will be cashing in on a full year of free food, but at least the internet is on her side.

This is just the latest fast-food story to go viral on social media after a Waffle House employee took over the internet during an all-out brawl at the beloved breakfast chain.