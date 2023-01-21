Customer confronts DoorDash driver after catching him eating her food

A customer has gone viral on TikTok after allegedly catching her DoorDash driver eating her food and confronting him.

In a viral two-minute clip, a woman claims to have caught her DoorDash driver eating her sushi order and calling him out as a result.

The delivery driver was sitting in his car outside an apartment complex while holding onto a small plate of sushi. His phone was on his lap and the DoorDash app appeared to be open.

“You didn’t do a goddamn thing about it. I just called you,” the customer said, confronting him. “I just screen-recorded the whole thing too because I was going to make a complaint.”

Article continues after ad

The woman then zoomed in on the driver and her alleged order. “So instead of you bringing me my food or answering the phone, you decided just to keep it and eat it. Give me my food,” she told him.

As the driver handed her the empty bag, sushi, and drink, the Dasher claimed he did call her, although she denied it.

According to the customer, she gave the driver “clear directions” to her apartment complex, and said she would “meet him in the front.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Dasher claimed he walked around the apartment complex but could not find her, while the customer claimed she “rode around in circles” trying to find his car.

Article continues after ad

She then berated the driver with questions about eating her food, blaming him for wasting her time, and threatening to send the video as a complaint.

The clip has amassed 1.9 million views, with many TikTok users finding the whole situation hilarious.

“The way he keeps getting food out of his teeth with his tongue…I can’t with the world today,” one user commented.

“The app still being on the phone is sending me,” another wrote. “This seems like a love story, actually,” someone else quipped.

This isn’t the first time a DoorDash driver’s gone viral on TikTok, after another one recorded himself eating a customer’s food because they left a $1 tip.