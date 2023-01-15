Customer baffled after being forced to tip robots that made his drink

A customer went viral on TikTok after revealing that he was forced to leave a 10% tip to the robots that made his drink.

In a video with over 1.2 million views, content creator Uptin filmed The Tipsy Robot in Las Vegas, a bar in which all drinks are made by robots.

Panning down to his bill, he revealed that it included a 10% service charge. “I normally wouldn’t mind an automatic 10% tip for making my drink, but you’re a robot,” Uptin said in the clip.

The video went on to show two robotic arms in the process of creating mixed cocktails.

Article continues after ad

According to the TikToker, there’s “no option to opt-out,” meaning customers have no option but to tip the bots. Disappointed, he also added that the ice cream machine was broken, and his drink came without any ice.

TikTok reacts to customer being forced to tip robots

In the comments, many TikTok users detailed their thoughts on automatic tips.

“I would absolutely complain about an automatic tip. It goes against my culture’s view on the value of tipping,” one user stated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I refuse to spend money at a company that forces an automatic tip,” another added. “Reminds me of ‘convenience fees’ when buying tickets online,” a third said.

Article continues after ad

“I wouldn’t go there if I had to pay a mandatory tip to robots. That’s beyond crossing the line,” someone else commented.

Others made jokes about the situation.

“If you don’t tip, the robot overlords will remember,” one user quipped. “They’ll remember that during the robot uprising,” another joked.

“You best give that tip bro, I don’t like what the terminator movies were talking about,” a third wrote.

This is just the latest tipping-related video to take off on TikTok, after a DoorDash driver recorded himself confronting customers that didn’t leave tips.