Crypto influencer Bitboy arrested on stream over Lamborghini dispute

Crypto influencer Ben ’Bitboy’ Armstrong has been reportedly arrested after trying to confront a former business partner while live streaming.

Ben Armstrong, who goes by the name of Bitboy online, has been a popular Crypto personality for the past few years.

He has experienced a wave of controversies over the past few months, whereby in August he was even removed from his own media company, Bitboy Crypto.

In an official statement on August 28, it was announced that he had been let go due to “substance abuse” and for “emotional, physical, and financial damage he has done to the employees.”

Bitboy posted to Twitter/X on September 25, announcing that he would soon be live streaming on YouTube.

During the broadcast, he was detained by the police and clips have since gone viral across the internet.

Bitboy arrested during live stream after furious rant

Bitboy was seen on stream addressing his viewers, as he stood outside of a residence, that according to Armstrong, was allegedly his ex-business partner’s home Carlos Diaz.

Armstrong opened by saying: “Carlos has my Lamborghini right here in his garage,” as he went on to explain he was at his house to confront him and retrieve the car.

He went on a furious rant to explain the situation, in which he said Diaz: “had intentions to harm him,” and he later shouted: “Carlos, I’m not afraid of you!”

After around 20 minutes had passed during the stream, cops arrived, where he could be seen being spoken to and detained by an officer.

He revealed that he was not armed, but did have a gun in his car, before going on to reveal he was not alone.

“Cassie is the girl I had an affair with. My wife knows. We were just in my daughter’s tennis match,” he said to the officer.

Interestingly, he was referring to Cassie Wolfe, who is the director of marketing and strategic partnerships in Armstrong’s Bitboy Crypto company.

Police confirm reasons for Bitboy’s arrest

Online records shared by the Sheriff’s Department of Gwinnett County, Georgia confirmed the arrest.

Their website shows that Benjamin Charles Armstrong was arrested for “loitering/prowling” and for “simple assault by placing another in fear,” with a bond amount of $2,600.

After he was released, he took to Twitter/X to provide further updates in a series of lengthy tweets, where he apologized for his actions and explained he was still “angry about all of it.”

“My company has been stolen, I was extorted for my Lambo,” he later said.

At the time of writing, there are no further updates in regard to the situation.