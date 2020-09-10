Cryaotic banned on Twitch after grooming allegations come to light

Popular YouTuber Ryan ‘Cryaotic’ Terry has been banned from Twitch. It comes after allegations of Terry grooming minors came to light back in June. He has also lost his Twitch partnership, and is unlikely to return to the platform.

Cryaotic made his claim to fame through Let's Plays and reading stories on his YouTube channel. However, his career in the internet limelight is likely to be over.

The 31-year-old, who had, at one point, nearly three million subscribers on YouTube and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was banned on the latter streaming platform on September 9. He has also lost his partnership with Twitch.

It comes three months after grooming allegations were leveled against Cryaotic. Numerous people came forward claiming Cryaotic tried to get into sexual relationships with underage girls.

“I was 16 when I became a fan, soon after a friend. You were 22. I admired and cared for the person you were, not the persona you put up. I developed feelings for you and you knew. You never discouraged them, just amusingly kept me at arms length for when you felt lonely,” Twitter user ‘LadyTiabeanie’ said on June 17, referring to Cryaotic.

“On my 18th birthday, things took a turn and I was too blinded by rose colored glasses to see what had actually happened to me.”

After LadyTiabeanie came out with her own experiences with Terry, numerous others spoke out against the YouTuber.

Cryaotic defended himself, releasing a YouTube video on June 20 titled “We stopped being genuine a long time ago.” In the video, he indirectly addresses allegations leveled against him, and talks about his experiences in the limelight.

This is really hard for me to share. I’m not directly tagging them, not my style, but I post this knowing a good handful of you will know. I’ve been afraid of this making it back to them but I’m choosing to not live with that fear anymore. You have no more power over me anymore. pic.twitter.com/Va583xf2hf — Beanie (@LadyTiabeanie) June 18, 2020

He admitted in the video that he “cheated on [his] girlfriend with people who [he] didn’t realize were even underage in the first place.” He then clarified this later in the video’s description, saying he “was never with anyone underage on a physical level.”

“It was all online, but this does not diminish the act ⁠— I just know this matters to those who are concerned.”

Cryaotic hasn’t uploaded a video since. At the time of his Twitch ban, Cryaotic had over 800,000 followers on the platform. He hadn’t streamed since June.

Terry still has active Twitter and YouTube accounts, with 360,000 followers and 2.6 million subscribers respectively. He is verified on both platforms.