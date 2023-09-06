​Creepy “Zombie” photo at beach has the internet baffled

The internet has been left baffled and concerned after a photo showing a group of people seemingly stuck in a “trance” on a beach in Australia was shared on Facebook – however, the reason is a lot less scary.

A lady by the name of Francesca came across the “strange” sighting while walking along a beach in Sydney, Australia, which she proceeded to take a photo of.

The image shows a large group of people who are standing still on a beach and are spread out from each other as they are all looking out towards the sea, almost as if they are in a “trance.”

As the local was left confused, she posted the photo in the Mosman Living Facebook group with the caption: “Does anyone know why people stand individually on Balmoral Beach on Sunday mornings? I would love to know.”

After uploading the photo, it soon gained traction and has swept the internet. As comments flooded in on Facebook and Twitter/X, leaving many baffled, concerned, and wondering what on earth is the reasoning behind it.

Creepy beach photo has left the internet baffled

Many commented on it being “strange”, “scary”, “weird” and “creepy”, with many comparing it to a scene from a “zombie movie” and being because of “aliens.”

“Could it be a cult?” one viewer suggested.

Others not so much, who instead took it as a chance to jokingly react. “I’m just waiting for Jesus to walk out of the water now,” one said. “NPC activities,” a user said and another stated: “They just saw a really big spider.”

However, the reality is that the actual explanation is far less concerning after a fellow local posted an update to the original Facebook post.

“It turns out the group were doing a walking meditation(walking, standing still & lying down) according to the teachings of Dr Joe Dispenza. They meet most Sundays,” the user said.

According to a statement by the doctor himself on his website: “The walking meditation is a great way for us to begin to not only embody our future while living in the present moment, but to start practising living in that energy, living in that future.”

