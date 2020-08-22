Creepy Twitch fan blasted for trying to hunt down & date female streamer

A Redditor, ‘TA1381,’ has asked for advice and feedback on his plans to meet and hopefully start dating a Twitch streamer. Many have firmly responded that he needs to rethink this behavior.

The ‘relationship_advice’ subreddit is typically angled toward actual relationships, but a controversial parasocial relationship has now risen to the forefront as people try to stymie a Twitch fan’s plans to eventually date a streamer — by getting employed at a vitamin store near her gym and hoping to meet her.

How can I [22/M] start dating a Twitch streamer that I really like? pic.twitter.com/dGvCzTr2j1 — relationships.txt (@redditships) August 22, 2020

As TA1381 casually explains, he’s a 22-year-old male who has been watching a female streamer a lot and has “grown to like her quite a bit.” Wanting to be differentiated from other viewers who may be “attracted to a hot Twitch streamer,” he expands that she is “really pretty,” but he likes her personality because she is “into stuff like gaming, Star Wars, and some of the other ‘nerdy’ things.” Most importantly, “she lives in my city.”

Further, as explained in different comments, TA1381 doesn’t want to message his crush on social media because “this girl is out of my league in terms of looks.” So he would rather try and meet her and strike up a conversation, through getting employed “at vitamin and nutrient stores that I suspect her of going to.”

He came to Reddit looking for advice and feedback, and those responses have been unanimous: do not do this.

please understand this is not acceptable logic. you cannot have a relationship with someone that started with you hunting them https://t.co/bIdSd8NuxL — Kris Straub (@krisstraub) August 22, 2020

I HAVE HAD PEOPLE IN MY STREAMS SAY 'ONE DAY I'LL FIND WHERE YOU ARE' AND IT IS 100% NOT FREAKING OK. https://t.co/HxPAArdyzH — Kelli🎶#OperaGeek (@TheOperaGeek) August 22, 2020

i can think like this person. it’s all said very thoughtfully and unmenacingly. and after all, how does one meet someone? but the driving logic is rotten, irredeemable. parasocial != social — Kris Straub (@krisstraub) August 22, 2020

As Kris Straub elaborates, "I can think like this person. It’s all said very thoughtfully and unmenacingly. And, after all, how does one meet someone?” This is all valid, TA1381’s post, unless it’s a perfectly crafted troll, exudes a calm, logical earnestness. But that doesn’t justify a “driving logic” that Straub describes as “rotten, irredeemable.”

That appears to be somewhat recognized by TA1381, as they mention in a separate comment that they would not “even mention being a fan who watches her streams.” Suggesting an awareness that it is creepy to be someone’s fan and track down a way to meet them in the real world.

We all have day dreams and fantasies about stars we think are dope, sure, but I cannot stress enough how not okay this is. This idea that “if she just meets me she’ll fall in love with me” is delusion. Not to mention incredibly scary for her. Please don’t ever do this. https://t.co/xh1BJyjVeX — Caiti Ward (@Caiti) August 22, 2020

This is fucking terrifying, and people wonder why most women are so private about their lives on Twitch. https://t.co/NP14h7qKJG — autumn 🍁 (@autumnrhodess) August 22, 2020

if you’re curious what qualifies as stalking, the second paragraph is stalking. https://t.co/375mMHpgFL — Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) August 22, 2020

Ultimately, some responses to this plan try to understand where he is coming from, some simply shut it down, and others mention just how directly this reflects the plight of many female streamers.

Overall, they are all in agreement that these actions constitute stalking and should never be even remotely considered.