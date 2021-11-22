CouRage sparks Twitch return rumors with cryptic teaser

100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has sparked rumors of a return to Twitch after he posted a cryptic teaser video on Twitter.

Back in November 2019, CouRage became one of the first big-name Twitch streamers to leave the purple platform for YouTube gaming. Just a few months later we saw Valkyrae switch, and in fall 2021, DrLupo and TimTheTatman did the same.

Now, just over two years later, CouRage posted on Twitter that he has a “life-changing announcement” followed by a video with two doors—one painted red and the other painted purple. The color of the doors has left fans wondering if the creator is moving back to Twitch.

CouRage sparks Twitch return rumors

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans of the creator started wondering if he was announcing his return to Twitch where he has over 2.1 million followers.

One user pointed out that he believes there’s “no way” the 100T co-owner would go back to Twitch without “loads more money.”

However, it was also mentioned that due to Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban, a move to Twitch would mean the creator wouldn’t be able to play together anymore.

There’s no way you’re going to twitch that would be stupid unless there’s loads more money in the contract — CallumVerse👻 (@R4G312) November 22, 2021

Twitch = no @drdisrespect I hope its not that. 😣 — Brian Strong (@flybri) November 22, 2021

It was also noted by several users that Dunlop left an interesting reply to a tweet made by Dr Disrespect just an hour before the cryptic video that may help solidify their theory of him moving platforms.

It reads: “One final firm handshake”

One final firm handshakes 🤝 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 22, 2021

If CouRage moves back to his original channel on Twitch, he would be the first big-name creator to move from YouTube back to the Amazon-owned platform.

However, this would be the second time in recent months that the website has signed large contracts with creators—the first being NICKMERCS’ contract extension on October 5.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.