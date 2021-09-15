CouRage solo grinds to Masters in Apex Legends to prove critics wrong

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop may be best known for his success in Call of Duty and Fortnite, but in 2021 he’s picked up Apex Legends and gone all-in on it.

The 100 Thieves co-owner, who no doubt had a hand in helping his Apex duo NiceWigg join 100T, started grinding the battle royale title after growing increasingly frustrated with Warzone.

He quickly rose up the ranks alongside NiceWigg and other highly-ranked Apex players, which led to a massive amount of backlash from long-time players, complaining that he got carried to Apex Predator.

CouRage wrote a lengthy response to a Reddit hate thread calling him out, saying that he spent hours learning the ins and outs of the game, even giving some advice on how players can improve.

Got my first Reddit hate thread of my career. Here is my response. The Internet is an interesting place. See you all on stream later. pic.twitter.com/MnkKSb7nE2 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 20, 2021

Looking to prove his many haters and doubters wrong, however, CouRage took it upon himself to solo grind from Bronze to Masters in Apex, a truly arduous task.

“2 weeks ago, a Reddit hate thread about me got 8,000 upvotes and thousands of comments that I was carried to Masters and didn’t deserve my rank,” he said on Twitter.

“So, I made a fresh account and did it entirely by myself. I completed it in 53 hours.”

Solo Bronze to Masters = ✅ 2 weeks ago, a Reddit hate thread about me got 8,000 upvotes and thousands of comments that I was carried to Masters and didn’t deserve my rank. So, I made a fresh account and did it entirely by myself. I completed it in 53 hours. Smile and wave 👀 pic.twitter.com/mvCOALR2bF — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 15, 2021

This is clearly a momentous occasion for CouRage, incredibly proud to have reached Masters by himself, especially doing it in just 53 hours.

Will this silence his critics? Maybe, but there’s no doubt some will still downplay his achievement. Either way, at least CouRage has proven himself to be a far better player than many had imagined.