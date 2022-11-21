Couple’s grand wedding entrance ‘ruined’ by kids in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A couple’s big entrance at their wedding got ‘ruined’ by a group of running children in a viral TikTok posted by the bride.

In a now-deleted clip, which amassed over 17 million views, the bride wrote “Thanks for the entry,” as she shared the incident on the short-form app.

The video starts with the bride and groom entering the wedding reception hall. As they began to make their way to the red carpet, a family walked in behind them. The couple stepped to the side, and waited beside a door.

That’s when six kids rushed in the door, sprinted and ran past the bride and groom who were just stepping onto the red carpet, and into the hall and line up near the red carpet, delaying their big entrance.

“POV: you didn’t want kids at your wedding,” the video’s text-overlay read.

In the comments, many TikTok users were frustrated for the couple, as they slammed the parents of the rowdy kids.

“I always wonder with these kids of things, what were the parents thinking? So many of these situations, a parent should be stepping in,” one wrote.

“I would be pissed. So many ruined photos because of that. Like, the parents could have at least made them wait. This felt intentional,” another added. “Get a damn sitter. It’s not your day, it’s the bride’s. She’s not selfish, these parents are,” a third commented.

Others shared what they would’ve done if they were in the couple’s shoes.

“If I was the groom I would have stopped, told our photographer to delete the video, we are going again, but only after the children leave!” one user said.

“Really I would have security at the entrance and kick them out,” another shared. “Those are some big kids though. I swear if I had been the bride I would’ve used my lifeguard voice and cussed them out,” a third stated.

TikTok is often a great place for wedding inspiration, but it’s just as popular for its wedding fails. Recently, a wedding guest went viral on TikTok after they were punched by the groom for ruining the cake. Then, a photographer went viral after breaking down in tears – because they had deleted every photo from a wedding they had worked.