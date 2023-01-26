Couple’s gender reveal gets ruined by overly enthusiastic dog

A couple has gone viral on TikTok after their gender reveal video was ruined by a dog at the park, sparking a debate in the comments.

Whenever someone decides to celebrate an event or do an announcement outside, they’re taking the risk of something interrupting or potentially ruining it.

Prime examples over the last year or so include a Disneyland employee and a random tourist that ruined wedding proposals on two separate occasions.

TikToker DaniWaiari is the latest to go viral with such a situation after an overly enthusiastic dog ruined their gender reveal at the park, sparking a debate with viewers in the comments.

Couple’s gender reveal ruined by dog at the park

In the video uploaded on January 24, 2023, Dani and her husband were at the park cutting a cake for their gender reveal video.

“Throwback to last year when we thought it would be cute to do our gender reveal at the park,” the video reads.

The video then shows a very enthusiastic dog attempting to get a bite of the cake they had.

In the days since it was posted, it’s been viewed over six million times with almost two thousand comments.

“Omg, where were the owners I would’ve had so much anxiety haha,” one user replied.

Another said: “Why do ppl not watch their animals when they bring them out, I don’t get it.”

While others questioned why they decided to do the review at a dog park in the first place.

“They didn’t account for the dog but did this at an off-leash dog park,” a viewer commented.

In a follow-up, Dani revealed that they weren’t mad about the interaction.

“It is a dog-friendly park but it’s not exclusively a dog park…once the cake was secured and we found out the gender I did think it was quite funny and thought it would be a memorable moment,” she explained.

Thankfully nothing else happened during the interaction and the cake was safe for Dani and her husband to eat after the gender reveal.

