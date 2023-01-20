Couple goes viral after trapping themselves inside dog crates

A couple is getting roasted online after a video of them locking themselves in two dog crates went viral.

When you’re in a relationship, it can sometimes be difficult to know if the person you’re with is truly the “one.”

Beyond just sharing common interests and values, one of the hallmarks of a good relationship is chemistry and a shared sense of humor.

One couple that went viral on TikTok are being called “soulmates” for their innocent, yet entirely hilarious mistake, and for how they reacted to it.

Viral video shows couple trapping themselves inside dog crates

A video posted on the ABC 13 Houston TikTok account shows a couple testing out their new dog crates, presumably to make sure that their pets will be safe in their enclosures.

One of the couple crawls into the first crate, making sure to close the door behind them. But, just seconds afterwards, the woman goes into the second crate and does the exact same thing.

But it’s not panic in the woman’s voice as she realizes what they’ve done, but a bit of exasperated laughter.

The two take the failure in stride, eventually managing to scoot the two crates in front of each other so that they can open the other, but commenters on the video were sure to give them a hard time.

“They were made for each other,” one commenter laughed, while several others agreed that they were “soulmates.”

Luckily, the story didn’t end in disaster and the couple managed to work together in harmony and humor. If nothing else, it was a great test for their relationship that they passed with flying colors.