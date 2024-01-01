Couple gets into viral argument in middle of airport

A couple went viral for their comical argument in the middle of an airport.

Though it’s unknown exactly what set one couple off, two men got into a heated argument after speaking with American Airlines inside the airport.

Not only were the two arguing with each other, but one of the partners also began yelling at innocent bystanders.

As the argument intensified, it seemingly got more funny, as the person behind the viral TikTok video laughed hysterically throughout their fight.

Viewers of viral airport argument can’t stop laughing

A couple in matching attire were seeking help from American Airlines when all of a sudden, the conversation went south.

Before one of the partners escalated their anger towards the clerk, their significant other grabbed them by the arm and frantically asked them, “What about the girls?”

The man who was upset with AA then went off, saying to the people in his surrounding area, “Hello everyone, American Airlines f*cked us over!”

The man’s partner then proceeded to yell the names of their two poodles, “Shelby and Dolly,” as his partner’s anger intensified.

The man’s significant other wanted him to “remember” their dogs at home so that he didn’t get himself in too much trouble at the airport.

By the end of their argument, the distraught partner began yelling at a bystander, “F*ck off b*tch!”

The person filming the viral TikTok laughed uncontrollably during the entire argument.

Those who have seen it online, commented, “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t watched this 100 times laughing every time.”

And, “This is like a scene out of a movie.” One viewer even said they wished the argument could be turned into a Broadway musical.

