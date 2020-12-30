Logo
Could Sykkuno join G2 Esports? Carlos hits up the rising Twitch star

Published: 30/Dec/2020 20:53

by Alan Bernal
G2 Esports / OfflineTV

G2 Esports founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez could be courting rising Twitch star Sykkuno to join the club, surprising fans for both parties who are encouraging the unexpected partnership.

The streaming world has been getting used to seeing the soft-spoken Sykkuno around the different channels for some of the biggest content creators across YouTube, Twitch, and more. He’s been having a meteoric 2020, and might cap off the year with a major signing.

By all accounts, Sykkuno is already knocking on stardom as far as Twitch is concerned. He’s the number one most watched Among Us streamer, the 12th most watched English channel, and in the top 20 of most watched channels overall, according to Twitch Metrics.

A gem on Twitch to be sure. And if anyone’s familiar with ocelote’s M.O., if there’s a prize to be had, then the G2 Army will be knocking.

On December 30, the G2 founder publicly tweeted at the streamer, simply saying ‘hey.’ The official G2 Esports account followed suit shortly after with the same message.

Although that’s not much to go on at all, those are the cheeky nods that we’ve seen from Carlos before and it was more than enough to set the entire thread on fire for what could be in the works.

There’s a fair amount of hype, too. Carlos has famously been an outspoken exec since retiring from LoL professional play, boasting on his Twitter that his team “founded the most outstanding, absolutely f**king legendary esports organization.”

sykkuno pokimane
Sykkuno Twitch
Sykkuno has been streaming with big Twitch stars over 2020, so it’s time to be one of those stars himself.

Sykkuno on the other hand, isn’t anywhere near that level of being vocal, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready for what the G2 spotlight could bring.

His close circle of friends are already part of bigger collectives. Valkyrae has been a star for 100 Thieves and won some hardware for Creator of the Year at the Game Awards; he has a strong bond with LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Pokimane, and the rest of the OfflineTV gang; and has been the perfect opposite to mysterious figure and YouTube standout Corpse during Among Us streams.

The G2 Army houses some of the best talent across the esports and entertainment landscapes, and it could be time to enlist Sykkuno to their ranks.

FaZe Clan announce first four winners of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 30/Dec/2020 20:20 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 20:24

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Second FaZe5 winner announced: Virus

The second winner, Virus, was announced on December 28. Virus is a partnered streamer on Twitch with 147,000+ followers, along with an equally impressive 334,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

His content is mostly consisting of Call of Duty, most recently Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, averaging between 100,000 to 300,000 views per video.

Here is Virus’ live reaction as his name was announced on-screen:

Third FaZe5 winner announced: Flea

December 29 saw the third winner of the recruitment challenge get unveiled – Flea, a Fortnite content creator who has one of the biggest presences on YouTube out of all the FaZe 5 entrants: over 1.66 million subscribers.

The Australian boasts similarly high numbers on Twitter – nearly 280,000 followers – making him a big-name signing for FaZe Clan.

Here’s Flea’s reaction when he found out FaZe had picked him as one of the five winners:

Fourth FaZe5 winner announced: NioRooch

The penultimate FaZe5 winner was revealed on December 30 – Call of Duty streamer and content creator NioRooch. Nio has been in the CoD community for a long time before temporarily switching to Fortnite in the game’s heyday.

The release of Warzone brought him back to his roots and he hasn’t looked back ever since, filling social media and YouTube with incredible clips that no one has been able to replicate at the same rate.

Nio currently has over 128,000 followers on Twitch, where he primarily creates his content, but his YouTube channel has been steadily growing as well, recently hitting 30,000 subscribers.

Here’s his reaction after seeing his name as the fourth new member of FaZe’s recruitment challenge:

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

After today, there is just one more spot for the 16 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Thursday, December 31 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place – Faxuty)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexerto!